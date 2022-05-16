"I’m not gonna sling mud" - Claressa Shields calls "bullsh*t" on Savannah Marshall's surgery, wants to prepare for MMA instead

Claressa Shields has hinted at a return to MMA following news that her boxing bout with Savannah Marshall may be in doubt. Shields took to Twitter to call out what she believes are lies from Marshall. She has teased fans of a return to MMA if her fight with Marshall doesn't take place.

Claressa Shields is widely regarded as one of the best boxers of her generation. At just 27, Shields holds multiple boxing records. As of now, Shields is the only boxer, male or female to hold all major world titles in boxing; WBA, WBC, WBO and IBF at the same time, and in two different weight classes. This includes breaking the record for holding at least two or three major titles in the fewest professional fights:

"I'm not gonna slind mud with that peasant Marshall. We supposed to be fighting in July, now all this surgery bullsh*t coming about. I'm getting ready for MMA. F that bum."

Claressa Gwoat Shields @Claressashields I’m not gonna sling mud with that peasant Marshall. We supposed to be fighting in July now all this surgery bullshit coming about. I’m getting ready for MMA F that bum. I’m not gonna sling mud with that peasant Marshall. We supposed to be fighting in July now all this surgery bullshit coming about. I’m getting ready for MMA F that bum.

Undefeated as a boxer with a professional record of 12-0, the MMA career of Claressa Shields has been much shorter. Shields had two professional MMA fights in 2021, winning the first by TKO and losing the second by split decision.

Their title unification bout was reportedly close to being agreed for July this year, but Shields believes Marshall doesn't want the fight. Marshall is the current WBO female middleweight world champion.

The two female fighters have a history. Shields and Marshall fought each other when they were both amateurs. The British-born Marshall was victorious in their bout and is the only person to hold a boxing victory over Shields despite it not being a professional fight:

"Happy 10 year anniversary babe."

Savannah Marshall responds to Claressa Shields

Also sporting a professional record of 12-0, the WBO female middleweight champion has more of a knockout threat than Claressa Shields. Of her 12 professional fights, Marshall has defeated 10 of her opponents by KO.

Speaking on the Boxing Social YouTube channel, Savannah Marshall gave her thoughts on the recent social media tyrade directed at her by Shields, who claims she is ducking the fight.

'Silent Assassin' said:

"She said I’ve been in hiding and I haven't come out the house or I've been feeling emotionally abused by the things she said to me. She called me a nervous wreck. What it was, after my last fight I had surgery. Some of that couldn't be avoided, I was meant to have it in March but it got pushed back. That's all it is. We were due to fight in July but I'm not gonna be 100% in July and I need to be 100% if I'm gonna fight Claressa. It's as simple as that. All I'm asking is a four-five week pushback... She's had a letter from my surgeon, she's still crying wolf."

It is certainly disappointing from a fans' perspective and for Marshall to have to delay what is sure to be one of the biggest fights in female boxing history. The British boxer is confident the fight will still take place later this year.

Watch Savannah Marshall talk to Boxing Social here:

Edited by John Cunningham