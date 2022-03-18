"I will fight Conor at 175 pounds" - Jake Paul willing to move down in weight to fight Conor McGregor

In a recent post on Twitter, Jake Paul stated that he would be willing to move down in weight to fight Conor McGregor:

"I will fight Conor at 175 pounds, no problem"

Jake Paul has weighed in at around 190 pounds for each of his professional boxing fights and most recently came in at 185 pounds against Tyron Woodley.

At six foot one, 'The Problem Child' is four inches taller than the five foot nine McGregor. However, the Irishman has campaigned in the UFC at 170 pounds and previously reported that he has walked around at 190 pounds.

Still, Dana White believes there is too much of a size difference for a fight to take place between Jake Paul and Conor McGregor.

The UFC promoter had the following to say on the Impaulsive podcast with Jake's brother Logan Paul:

"He shouldn't even be fighting Conor McGregor, these guys are f****** huge, his brother's huge. I mean, what's your brother, six-one? McGregor's 145, 155 pounds."

Check out the full video below:

Will Jake Paul vs. Conor McGregor happen?

The weight difference is only one variable when it comes to making a fight between 'The Problem Child' and 'The Notorious'. Another aspect to consider is whether the bout will take place in a boxing ring or the octagon.

Despite McGregor fighting Floyd Mayweather Jr. back in 2017, the Irishman has spent most of his career in the UFC. On the other hand, Paul has successfully begun his career in boxing with five victories on his resume.

Since entering the boxing scene, the man from Cleveland has generated mass interest from casual audiences. Tyron Woodley, a former UFC welterweight champion, was unable to defeat Paul over two contests even though he was vastly more experienced.

Due to his controversial social media presence, Paul is a big draw and a fight with the YouTuber-turned-boxer is incredibly lucrative. McGregor has lost his last two fights in the UFC against Dustin Poirier and an enormous payday against Paul could be an appealing change of pace.

'The Notorious' has showcased good boxing ability by knocking out Jose Aldo with a left hook and Eddie Alvarez with various combinations. It's not impossible that McGregor could become the first man to defeat Paul.

