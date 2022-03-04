Photo: Jake Paul hilariously uploads poster of boxing fight against Vladimir Putin

Jake Paul mockingly uploaded a poster of an upcoming boxing match against Russian president Vladimir Putin amidst the Russo-Ukrainian war. According to 'The Problem Child', tickets for the bout will be up for sale next week. Paul wrote on Twitter:

"Big news. Tickets on sale next week. #PaulPutin brought to you by @TimJDillon promotions."

Take a look at the poster below:

The 25-year-old also claimed that the event will be hosted by comic Tim J. Dillon. This came a few days after the comic joked about a boxing match between Paul and Putin. Dillon wrote on Twitter:

"It’s time for @jakepaul to fight Putin. This is our only hope."

Check out the tweet below:

Jake Paul had earlier commented on the Ukrainian crisis, showing solidarity with the people of Russia and Ukraine. He wrote:

“My thoughts are with the people of Ukraine and Russia who are both going to suffer greatly from all of this mayhem."

Paul is currently undefeated as a professional boxer sporting a 5-0 record. Paul started his career fighting internet celebrities and later went up against professional fighters like Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley.

'The Problem Child' scored highlight reel knockouts over both fighters and has another split-decision win over Woodley to his name. The YouTuber has regularly been linked with legendary fighters like Mike Tyson, Nate Diaz and even Conor McGregor.

Jake Paul faces backlash on social media

Russia has launched a devastating attack on Ukraine that has been ongoing for over a week. Ukrainian boxers, former world heavyweight champions the Klitschko brothers, lightweight megastar Vasyl Lomachenko, current IBF, IBO, WBA, and WBO boxing heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk have all joined the military in an effort to defend their nation.

Amidst this hostile crisis, Jake Paul faced severe criticism on social media for joking about a boxing match against the Russian president.

Take a look at some of the tweets below:

Meanwhile, Paul's older brother Logan also joined the fray, poking fun at Putin about the boxing match. 'The Maverick' claimed that Putin will have to be 'Russian' to the hospital after the fight.

