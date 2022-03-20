"I got some really big offers that the UFC just wouldn't match" - Paige VanZant on her future in MMA

Former UFC sensation Paige VanZant has admitted that she is not done with the sport of mixed martial arts. Despite recently signing with All Elite Wrestling, VanZant isn't ruling out a return to MMA.

Since leaving the UFC, VanZant signed a four-bout contract to fight in the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship. The deal was reportedly over $1 million. In her BKFC debut, VanZant lost to Britain Hart and suffered a second straight loss to Rachael Ostovich in her next bout.

While speaking with TMZ Sports in a recent interview, AEW's newest acquisition stated she is leaving her options open. The former UFC star also claimed that she received some big offers that the UFC couldn't match financially. VanZant said:

"I'm leaving it open, I'm only 27 so... but I got some really big offers that the UFC just wouldn't match."

While speaking in a recent interview with Carton and Roberts on WFAN, Paige VanZant stated that just because she is signed to AEW doesn't mean she is done with the sport of mixed martial arts.

VanZant isn't retired from MMA, but she seems to be focusing on professional wrestling at the moment. VanZant added:

“I’m not done MMA fighting at all. I think people have this idea that you have to stick with one thing, but being a mixed martial artist, and being in this sport, you can evolve and can focus on one aspect at any given time. Definitely not retired from MMA, but at this current moment, I am signed to [professional wrestling].”

VanZant's last UFC fight was in 2020, when she lost to Amanda Ribas at UFC 251. During her time with the promotion, VanZant fought the likes of Rose Namajunas, Michelle Waterson, and other notable names.

