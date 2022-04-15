Watch: A.J. McKee interrupts Scott Coker's media conference 

Scott Coker was pleasantly surprised by his star fighter A.J. McKee while in conversation with the media ahead of Bellator 277. McKee jumped in to greet the Bellator president and talk about a potential business venture together.

Coker exclaimed that he was working on bagging a sponsorship with a popular dessert brand, Snickers. A.J. McKee subsequently declared that he was interested in collaborating with Snickers to start a line of protein-rich snacks.

"Snickers Protein, that's what we need to shoot for. [Scott Coker], we have got to get it USDA approved. And ambassador, all the way. Bang, bang."

Check out a clip of Scott Coker and A.J. McKee's media interaction right here:

Coker subsequently went on to praise McKee, claiming that working with him was an extremely enriching experience. He further recalled the instance when the duo first crossed paths. The Bellator head honcho admitted that he saw the makings of a star in McKee back then.

A.J. McKee is currently hurtling towards a rematch against former champion Patricio 'Pitbull' Freire at Bellator 277. McKee is set to defend his featherweight world title in the main event. The fight is scheduled to take place at the SAP Center in San Jose, California, on April 15, Friday.

McKee and 'Pitbull' previously locked horns in the main event of Bellator 263. 'Mercenary' managed to make short work of Freire, submitting him in the first round using a guillotine choke. The fight took place at the Forum in Inglewood, California back in July 2021.

Scott Coker responds to A.J. McKee's claims of competing in the UFC

During a media interaction ahead of Bellator 277, A.J. McKee alluded to a potential move to the UFC in the future. He admitted that he envisioned himself holding a UFC championship belt at some point in his career.

Bellator head honcho Scott Coker recently reacted to the same while in conversation with The Schmo during a segment titled The Schmo With The Pro.

Coker argued that McKee, as an athlete, must be feeling the urge to compete for multiple titles in MMA just as boxers do when it comes to WBA, WBC, IBF titles and more.

Coker further suggested that it might have been a gimmick devised by his father, Antonio McKee, to drum up some noise and attention ahead of his highly anticipated rematch against 'Pitbull'.

"So I'm sure he would love to, you know, have multiple belts but, you know, we feel we're gonna have a long career with [AJ McKee] for many years and that might have been his dad saying, 'Hey son, just go out there and start yapping a little bit. Let's make some noise.' You know?"

Check out Scott Coker's interaction with The Schmo right here:

