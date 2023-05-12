Conor McGregor was sent a message from an MMA fan, who jokingly called out the Irishman for bullying Michael Chandler on the latest season of The Ultimate Fighter (TUF).

Dana White announced the highly anticipated return of McGregor back in January. 'The Notorious' and Chandler will meet face-to-face in the cage before the end of the year, but would first coach opposite one another on season 31 of TUF.

The show's filming wrapped up last month and the latest trailer was dropped earlier this week preparing fans for it's May 30 debut. In the trailer, things get heated between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler before the Dublin-born fighter pushes 'Iron' in the neck.

Following the viral trailer, MMA superfan @FunkyScouser tweeted a video addressing McGregor and called him out for bullying Chandler. He said:

"Not only did you shove his neck but you shoved his face and Mike is all natural, that's how we know you're on steroids and angry all the time, You're not a tough guy for that. Mike was only easy pickings because he's shorter than you. It's not nice to bully people shorter than you...Don't hurt him ever again. Leave him alone, leave him alone!"

Jon Anik weighs in on Conor McGregor versus Michael Chandler

Although the trailer has dropped for Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler's latest season of The Ultimate Fighter, fans still aren't any closer to finding out a date for their potential bout.

UFC color commentator Jon Anik, who many fans believe has the inside track into finding out information regarding fights of this magnitude, recently weighed in.

In an interview with The Schmo, Anik stated that he's confident the bout between McGregor and Chandler will take place this year but is dissapointed that it's yet to be announced. Anik said:

"I do think you're going to see Michael Chandler and Conor McGregor in the octagon at some point in 2023. I share Chael Sonnen's disappointment that we do not have an actual fight announcement, we don't necessarily even have a weight class..... But I have said this repeatedly, the competitive edge that McGregor is trying to scratch, can only be scratched in one venue in the world... and that's the octagon."

He added:

"I do believe that he will be back.... But he looks strong and doesn't look close to 171-pounds right now. I don't know exactly what his timeline is, but I'm cautiously optimistic that come Halloween, we will have seen Conor McGregor."

