MMA Twitter in disbelief as Demetrious Johnson gets knocked out at One Championship on TNT 1

MMA Twitter is in disbelief after Demetrious Johnson got knocked out at One on TNT 1. Mighty Mouse went up against One flyweight champion Adriano Moraes and got stopped via TKO in round two of their fight.

Demetrious Johnson aka Mighty Mouse is widely regarded as one of the greatest MMA fighters and combat sportspersons of all time. Needless to say, the MMA and combat sports world as a whole has been set abuzz by Johnson being finished as viciously as he was at the One on TNT 1 event.

Below are a few reactions from MMA world to the shocking outcome of the Demetrious Johnson matchup –

How TF did Moraes pass water hydration to make 125?? Açaí??



LOOK AT HIM!! He is STACKED!!#ONEonTNT1 #ONEChampionship — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) April 8, 2021

The @ONEChampionship literally advertised the WRONG start time. Ya can’t make a dumber mistake. — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) April 8, 2021

Woooow — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) April 8, 2021

Knees to grounded opponent should be legal everywhere — Luis Antonio Pena (@violentbobross) April 8, 2021

Advertisement

👀👀👀 woah that was a crazy finish!! — Funky (@Benaskren) April 8, 2021

Knees to a grounded opponent are legal in @ONEChampionship ! It is the best rule ONE has — Funky (@Benaskren) April 8, 2021

What did I just watch 😱 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) April 8, 2021

Advertisement

Woahhhhhhhhhhhhhh — Jared Gordon (@JFlashGordonMMA) April 8, 2021

Knees to a grounded opponent allowed in ONE 😱. That looked weird, that’s like boxing allowing ground and pound 🥶 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) April 8, 2021

Congratulations to @adrianomkmoraes for the great win tonight! Great performance against an all time great. We need knees to the head on the ground as part of the Unified Rules. I'd love if they'd allow soccer kicks too. — Patricky Freire (@PatrickyPitbull) April 8, 2021

Advertisement

MMA keeps showing us there are great fighters everywhere. It's not about under what banner you're fighting, it's about what skillset and abilities you have. — Patricio Pitbull (@PatricioPitbull) April 8, 2021

Does Cejudo go to ONE now? — Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) April 8, 2021

Congrats to Adriano Moraes! Nice knee. And good to see DJ recovered quickly — Petr “No Mercy” Yan (@PetrYanUFC) April 8, 2021

Demetrious Johnson spent the better part of his UFC career fighting in the UFC flyweight division, which is the 125-pound division.

However, since his move from the UFC to One Championship, Johnson has moved back to the 135-pound division. One ought to note that the 135-pound division in One Championship is known as the organization’s flyweight division, whereas the same division in the UFC is known as the bantamweight division.

Advertisement

This has been known to oftentimes cause confusion among some in the MMA world. Regardless, the fact remains that Demetrious Johnson has been competing at 135 pounds since his move to One Championship. And many in the MMA world believe that Johnson might be giving up a size advantage due to the same. That belief rang true in Demetrious Johnson’s fight at One on TNT 1.

Coming into the fight between the 2019 One flyweight world grand prix winner Demetrious Johnson and the One flyweight champion Adriano Moraes, Moraes seemed to dominate most of the exchanges.

Demetrious Johnson and Adriano Moraes gaged the distance in the first round, with Moraes seemingly getting the better of the exchanges. Johnson appeared to be struggling to find his range and overcome the reach disadvantage.

Furthermore, Moraes maintained top control over Demetrious Johnson for a decent amount of time in the first round. Moraes was clearly winning the fight in round one, and this trend continued in round two as well.

The end came when Demetrious Johnson entered striking range and waded in to try and get past his foe’s long reach. Johnson ate a left hook that downed him, following which Moraes swarmed him with ground strikes and earned a second-round TKO stoppage win.

What are your thoughts on the Demetrious Johnson fight? Sound off in the comments section below.