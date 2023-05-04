MMA world comes to Laura Sanko's support as the UFC presenter is forced to give 'I can't beat up men' disclaimer

Laura Sanko recently felt the need to add a disclaimer to an Instagram post where she was training on the mat with Paul Kolenda.

Sanko is currently making waves for women in the UFC and made history when she became the second female commentator to be on the commentary desk at UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Spivac back in February 2023. Prior to her history-making debut, Sanko had also been learning her craft on Dana White's Contender Series as well as on the UFC and ESPN analyst desks.

Despite the glass ceilings that Laura Sanko has broken throughout her time in the organization, she is still subject to some sexist abuse from fans. Due to this, Sanko added a disclaimer that she knew she couldn't 'beat up men' on her Instagram.

"’(My standard disclaimer: no he’s not going 100%. It would be stupid if he was. I’m also not going 100%. No, I don’t think I can beat up men 🤦🏼‍♀️ It’s just content y’all.)"

The MMA world has since come to the defense of Laura Sanko, with personalities such as John Kavanagh and Kevin Croom providing their two cents on the matter.

John Kavanagh, coach of Conor McGregor, wrote:

"Don't bother with disclaimers. For those who understand no explanation is necessary, for those who don't none is possible."

Croom, a former UFC fighter, added:

"I know plenty of men that you’d piece up!"

Check out more comments from the MMA community here:

Comments in support of Laura Sanko

When Laura Sanko revealed words of wisdom she was given by Joe Rogan

Laura Sanko remains grateful to Joe Rogan after the UFC color commentator shared some touching words of advice with her backstage at a UFC event last year.

At the time, Sanko was yet to make history by featuring on the commentary desk at a UFC event but was pushing to make her dream a reality. Speaking on The Sessions podcast with Renee Paquette, Sanko revealed that Rogan was her big supporter and told her to keep trying, even if she's told no.

Laura Sanko shared:

"I had a really nice conversation with Joe last summer. To be honest, I wasn't really sure if he knew who I was. It just so happened we got stuck behind the stage waiting for Conor (McGregor) to come out. It meant alot. I didn't realise he knew what I was trying to do, to be the first female color commentator.

"He was incredibly gracious. He said, 'Listen, there's gonna be a lot of people who tell you who can't do it. I didn't have any fights, look at me. You're killing it. I hope we get to call fights together someday'."

Catch the podcast here [42:43 onwards] :

