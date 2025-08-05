  • home icon
  • MMA X celebrates promising update about Khamzat Chimaev's training for Dricus du Plessis fight: "This is why sports science is crucial"

MMA X celebrates promising update about Khamzat Chimaev's training for Dricus du Plessis fight: "This is why sports science is crucial"

By Nishant Zende.
Modified Aug 05, 2025 03:16 GMT
Khamzat Chimaev
Khamzat Chimaev's training partner shares an update that excites fans. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

Arman Tsarukyan recently shared an update about Khamzat Chimaev's training camp that sent fans into a frenzy. Tsarukyan claimed that Chimaev has a dedicated recovery coach to prevent burnout and to stop him from overtraining before his next fight.

Chimaev is set to challenge Dricus du Plessis for the UFC middleweight title at UFC 319 later this month. The event will go down at the United Center in Chicago. With his training partner's next fight right around the corner, Tsarukyan recently spoke to Kamil Gadzhiev in an interview and said:

"Khamzat’s never at 100% on fight night because he constantly overtrains. After sparring, he always goes to work the bag, lift weights, etc. He’s one of those guys you have to tell when it’s time to stop. He’s now being tested daily to monitor his recovery."
He continued:

"They have devices that show his recovery status every day, and if he’s in a slump, they help pull him out of it. They give him more time to relax, because when you’re overtrained, you can’t work properly in sparring. We need a guy who will control this 24/7 and stop him at the right moment so he won’t overtrain."
After @Home_of_Fight shared a clip from the interview via an X post, fans flocked to the comments section to express their thoughts.

One fan wrote:

"This is why sports science is crucial. Many fighters burn out before they even step in the cage."

Another fan wrote:

"That's why he fights once every 10 months."

Check out some more reactions below:

Screenshots from @Home_of_Fight on X
Screenshots from @Home_of_Fight on X

UFC star talks about Khamzat Chimaev potentially displaying his "full capabilities"

UFC bantamweight Marcus McGhee recently shared his thoughts on Khamzat Chimaev potentially realizing his full potential and displaying his incredible grappling prowess over five rounds.

In an interview on Red Hawk Recap, the bantamweight contender broke down how Chimaev could potentially overpower Dricus du Plessis at UFC 319 and said:

"What if he had five rounds of that? Like, you know, he's shown in different times that he can go other rounds too. If he could be the Khamzat [Chimaev] he is in the first three minutes and then learn to up and down with that and turn that into a five-round type of style, man, who can deal with that? Who can deal with that type of Khamzat?"
He continued:

"I think a lot of the medical issues that he's ran into play a big part in why he's been had different issues as well. And if he doesn't have any medical problems for this whole, and he's been getting that good training in, man, that's a problem. That's my thing too, I don't think we've seen his full capabilities yet."
Check out Marcus McGhee's comments below (39:20):

youtube-cover
