Exclusive: Mohammad Farhad talks about fighting Pakistan's Uloomi Karim at Brave CF 47

The “Sher-e-Hind” Mohammad Farhad will represent the Tricolor at the Kombat Kingdom on the 11th of March when he takes on Pakistan's Uloomi Karim at Brave CF 47 in Bahrain.

Mohammad Farhad is not a new name in the Brave CF, as he has been a part of the promotion since its very first fight card in Bahrain. The Sher-e-Hind holds a professional record of 11-3. All of his three wins in Brave CF came by way of knockout or technical knockout.

In his last fight, Mohammad Farhad defeated Kushal Vyas via a first-round TKO in the Gachibowli Stadium in Hyderabad at Brave CF 30. With a win against Uloomi Karim, the Indian MMA star could be a top contender for the vacant Brave CF Bantamweight title.

Excerpts from an exclusive interview with Mohammad Farhad:

Sportskeeda got an opportunity to speak with Mohammad Farhad ahead of his matchup with Uloomi Karim. Here are the excerpts of the interaction.

Q: Mohammad Farhad vs Uloomi Karim in the Bantamweight division at Brave CF is the biggest matchup in the history of South Asian MMA. How does it feel to represent the nation at this level against the best from Pakistan?

Mohammad Farhad: This India vs Pakistan thing will always be hype for the two nations; we want to win with our core, and it gives me excitement. I thank Brave CF for making this happen.

Q: How was the training ahead of the fight? You had a camp in Mumbai this time. Can you please share a few more details about the camp?

Mohammad Farhad: I started this camp under Master Ashraf Ghansar in January with the idea of fighting in March. Two weeks on and one week off, and in that one week, I did my own training. So, I preferred to do that in Bangalore. This routine I followed for two months. I needed a 4-week camp for the first time.

Q: You have arguably the biggest fan base in Indian MMA. Something clearly is evident from your last Brave CF fight in Hyderabad. Will you miss that crowd support here since it'll be a closed event? Will that affect your game in any way?

Mohammad Farhad: I definitely feel it will be different, a lot different. I mean, in the beginning, it was uncomfortable about fighting before the crowd, but now I think it would feel uncomfortable without the crowd. But I have made myself comfortable before, and I will be comfortable in this situation also.

Q: This is the first time you will be fighting outside India in a very long time. Your last fight overseas was at Brave CF 1 in Bahrain. How does it feel to be back at the Kombat Kingdom? Do you prefer fighting outside or back home?

Mohammad Farhad: It's always a pleasure to fight in Bahrain. I like visiting countries for business, and I am a fighter. Wherever there is an opportunity to fight, I will do so with full excitement.

Q: How do you rate Uloomi Karim's game? Do you think he could trouble you in any way on the 11th of March?

Mohammad Farhad: He is an experienced fighter, the reason why I called him out. When Mehmosh called out an Indian, I checked that there are fighters in Brave from Pakistan now, and the media guys started tagging me when Mehmoosh called me out. So I said, 'yes, let's do this.

Q: The Brave CF Bantamweight throne is presently vacant after its longtime owner Stephen Loman parted ways with the federation. Do you have your eyes on that? If so, who are the other big names in the brave roster you would like to face ahead of the title fight?

Mohammad Farhad: I am having that champion quality since my childhood, and if Brave takes that into consideration, I will be glad. I want to be a well-skilled MMA fighter, and if this is the way to prove it, I would be happy to become a champion. Brave CF matchmakers are very professional.

The Sportskeeda team thanks Mohammad Farhad for the opportunity to interact with him and wishes him all the best for his upcoming fight against Pakistan's Uloomi Karim in Bahrain.