  • Molly McCann makes bold claim about changing the game for women in MMA

Molly McCann makes bold claim about changing the game for women in MMA

By Dylan Bowker
Modified Apr 09, 2025 19:36 GMT
UFC Fight Night: Edwards v Brady Ceremonial Weigh-In - Source: Getty
Molly McCann (pictured) has retired from MMA and is now reflecting back on her influence within the sport [Image Courtesy: Getty Images]

Molly McCann recently announced her retirement from MMA and seems confident that she left quite an indelible mark on the sport.

'Meatball' came out to a raucous reaction in her last bout as she was the domestic favorite at UFC London. Alas, she was submitted in the first round by Alexia Thainara.

That fight transpired on March 22 and now McCann is making some of her thoughts known in terms of the total scope of her MMA career. During an interview with Sky Sports, Molly McCann said:

"Whether people want to admit it or not, I changed the game. Coming through with [Paddy Pimblett], for the eyes to be on me and him, for women in this sport, more people do this now because of me stepping foot in it."
Check out Molly McCann's comments below (12:55):

youtube-cover
Molly McCann could put on a different pair of gloves going forward

Molly McCann has called time on her mixed martial arts career, but it might not completely be the end of the road for her in terms of competing in sports. In the aforementioned interview with Sky Sports, McCann referenced that she would soon make a big announcement of what's next for her.

The 34-year-old was asked if a boxing bout could be the next assignment and McCann mentioned that she wouldn't rule anything out. That sentiment also extended to a variety of sports, as McCann playfully commented about how she'd even be open to things like pickleball and football as long as she was competing.

The Liverpool native said:

"If I was offered boxing, I wouldn't want to do Misfits [influencer boxing], and that's not a disrespect to the people that do it. I feel we've all been young and we've had the limelight on us and all acted a bit idiotic at times." (11:45 onwards in the aforementioned video)
"But I don't think I have ever disrespected the sport of MMA or boxing and when I watch Misfits stuff, you're just teaching the younger generation, 'yeah, I'll throw a microphone at your head. I want to have a face-off just to try and go viral.' We're just teaching the wrong things... I'm still waiting for offers, so we'll see," she added.
About the author
Dylan Bowker

Dylan Bowker

@DylanBowker on Twitter and Linked In

@DylanJamesBowker on Instagram and Facebook

Know More

Edited by Tejas Rathi
