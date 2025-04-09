Molly McCann makes bold claim about changing the game for women in MMA

Molly McCann recently announced her retirement from MMA and seems confident that she left quite an indelible mark on the sport.

Ad

'Meatball' came out to a raucous reaction in her last bout as she was the domestic favorite at UFC London. Alas, she was submitted in the first round by Alexia Thainara.

That fight transpired on March 22 and now McCann is making some of her thoughts known in terms of the total scope of her MMA career. During an interview with Sky Sports, Molly McCann said:

"Whether people want to admit it or not, I changed the game. Coming through with [Paddy Pimblett], for the eyes to be on me and him, for women in this sport, more people do this now because of me stepping foot in it."

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Molly McCann's comments below (12:55):

Ad

Molly McCann could put on a different pair of gloves going forward

Molly McCann has called time on her mixed martial arts career, but it might not completely be the end of the road for her in terms of competing in sports. In the aforementioned interview with Sky Sports, McCann referenced that she would soon make a big announcement of what's next for her.

Ad

The 34-year-old was asked if a boxing bout could be the next assignment and McCann mentioned that she wouldn't rule anything out. That sentiment also extended to a variety of sports, as McCann playfully commented about how she'd even be open to things like pickleball and football as long as she was competing.

The Liverpool native said:

"If I was offered boxing, I wouldn't want to do Misfits [influencer boxing], and that's not a disrespect to the people that do it. I feel we've all been young and we've had the limelight on us and all acted a bit idiotic at times." (11:45 onwards in the aforementioned video)

"But I don't think I have ever disrespected the sport of MMA or boxing and when I watch Misfits stuff, you're just teaching the younger generation, 'yeah, I'll throw a microphone at your head. I want to have a face-off just to try and go viral.' We're just teaching the wrong things... I'm still waiting for offers, so we'll see," she added.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dylan Bowker @DylanBowker on Twitter and Linked In



@DylanJamesBowker on Instagram and Facebook Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.