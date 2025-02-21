"Moment he realized he was talking to morons" - Internet loses it as two UFC veterans gang up on legendary cutman Brad Tate about Flat Earth Theory

Cutman Brad Tate recently debated the curvature of the Earth with UFC veterans Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson and Rashad Evans during an interview, leaving fans in splits. While Tate dismissed the Flat Earth theory, Jackson and Evans doubled down on their beliefs that our planet was flat.

During an episode of the JAXXON Podcast, Jackson and Evans asked Tate if he was a Flat Earth theory believer. The legendary cutman firmly dismissed the widely disproven conception and said:

"These motherf**kers should never get hit in the head again. Y'all have been around the world and should know that the Earth is round... So what happens? You just run into a wall?"

In response, Evans questioned how the Earth didn't "fly off" into outer space and asked:

"If the Earth is curved, right, and it's going straight, and the Earth is curving, at some point wouldn't it fly off into space if it didn't tilt down?"

To add on to Evans' point, Jackson used airplanes flying over land as justification for the Earth being flat while the other hosts seemingly ganged up on the cutman. After @KAIROSMMA2 shared a clip of their conversation on X, fans flocked to the comments section to express their thoughts.

One fan wrote:

"I couldn't listen to this podcast man."

Another fan posted a screenshot of Tate's perplexed facial expressions and wrote:

"This moment he realized he was talking to morons, lmaoooo."

Check out some more reactions below:

When cutman Brad Tate compared Charles Oliveira to superheroes while explaining their friendship

It's no secret that Brad Tate and Charles Oliveira share a special relationship. Their close bond became evident after fans noticed Oliveira sharing a moment with the legendary cutman before stepping into the cage while getting prepped.

Addressing their friendship, Tate once reacted to ESPN MMA sharing a picture of the two men on Instagram and compared his connection with the Brazilian fighter to superhero duos like Batman and Robin. In the comments section, he wrote:

"Batman had Robin, Superman had Lois, Bert had Ernie, I have Charles."

