Money won't buy Conor McGregor another title fight after losing respect in the sport, says former UFC champion

The former UFC champion has claimed money won't be able to buy Conor McGregor another title fight.

The Irishman's return to the octagon has been a topic of discussion for a while now. While McGregor has been quite vocal about wanting to return to the octagon, his actions haven't proven to be suggesting the same. He is often seen partying and is seemingly out of shape at the moment.

Moreover, McGregor's troubles outside the octagon have also led to many people losing respect for him. Speaking of the same during a recent interview with Daily Star, Michael Bisping had this to say:

"He loves fighting but... all the money in the world can buy a lot of things. But he can't buy a lightweight championship and money can't buy you respect in the fight game. I'm not saying he doesn't have respect, but it's dipped."

While further claiming that he hopes to see Conor McGregor return to the UFC against Michael Chandler, Michael Bisping said:

"It certainly has to depend on who you speak to - and I think he wants to [get that back] as fighters, we pride ourselves in our fighting ability. We hold it so close to our hearts and I think he still yearns, given all his money and I respect him for this, that he still wants to compete... I hope the fight with Michael Chandler is the one I believe that that fight will happen."

Conor McGregor will coach Dillon Danis for his fight against Logan Paul

The former UFC double champion is set to be heavily involved in the upcoming matchup between Dillon Danis and Logan Paul. McGregor was at the O2 Arena for the Anthony Joshua vs. Robert Helenius fight when he spoke about training his friend Danis for the upcoming fight.

During an interview with Matchroom Boxing, Conor McGregor claimed that Dillon Danis is going to win against Logan Paul "for sure" and said:

"Dillon will win for sure. They're already backtracking right now. They woke an animal. I know Dillon for years and I've trained with him many times. I'm guiding him. I'm gonna train him for this and I guarantee a win. So, I hope the lad [Logan Paul] shows up. He tried to pull a bill on us if we don't show up. we're gonna see. we're gonna come at him with a bill if he don't show up."

Watch the interview below: