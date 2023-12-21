"Monstrously huge, perfectly symmetrical faces" - Joe Rogan explores why ancient Egypt excelled as humanity's most advanced civilization

Joe Rogan recently hosted comedian Tim Dillon in Episode 2077 of The Joe Rogan Experience (JRE) podcast.

At one point in their conversation, the topic of ancient civilizations came up. Joe Rogan expressed his amazement and wonder at the Egyptian civilization, and the architectural wonders, namely the pyramids.

Here's what Rogan said:

"The amount of stone that they moved, the precision with which they built it, I really don't think we can do that. Just the symmetry of the faces of the statues is just unparalled, and they're immense. These are monstrously huge, perfectly symmetrical faces. Their temples are insanely intricate with 20 ton gigantic stone blocks taken from a mountain 500 miles away. Nobody has any clue how the f*** they got there. No guesses."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below from 16:50 onwards:

Joe Rogan reacts to Leon Edwards' UFC 296 victory over Colby Covington

Leon Edwards made his second successful title defense at UFC 296, where he comfortably took home the win on the judges scorecard against Colby Covington.

In the immediate aftermath of the event, Rogan had a mixed reaction to Edwards' victory. He said:

"Most certainly the better man, most certainly the better fight, but what was interesting is that he made choices tonight that were not the best choices to win the fight, but almost to like prove a point. He chose to engage Colby in grappling in moments where he did not have to. He could have defended and got back to his feet. I think that would be a better path to victory, where he could have absolutely dominated the fight."

Rogan is most likely referring to Leon Edwards' decision to grapple with Covington in the fifth round, which ended with Covington securing a dominant position.

Rogan thinks that "didn't need to happen" and advised Edwards against making "ego-based decisions."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments here: