Montana De La Rosa vs Talia Santos one of three UFC Vegas 16 fights cancelled due to Covid-19 and other issues

The women’s flyweight bout between Montana De La Rosa and Taila Santos is one of three bouts that have been scrapped from the UFC Vegas 16 fight card.

The second fight that has been canceled is the men’s featherweight bout between Nate Landwehr and Movsar Evloev. Both aforementioned fights were canceled due to positive COVID-19 tests.

While these two fights have been scrapped from UFC Vegas 16 owing to issues related to COVID-19, a third fight has been canceled due to medical issues not related to COVID-19.

The third fight that has been canceled from the UFC Vegas 16 fight card is a men’s flyweight bout between Cody Durden and Jimmy Flick. A medical issue with Durden, not related to COVID-19, was the reason behind the cancelation.

The UFC via its official website has put forth a confirmation regarding the cancelation of the three aforementioned fights.

UFC Vegas 16 lost its original headliners due to injury and COVID-19 issues

The UFC Vegas 16 card has been a rather interesting topic of discussion in the MMA community over the past few weeks.

The card’s original headliner was UFC star Darren Till who was looking to get back into the win column after coming up short on the judges’ scorecards in his most recent fight.

Till lost to former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker via unanimous decision in July 2020. A win over Whittaker would’ve likely earned Till a shot at the UFC middleweight title that is currently held by Israel Adesanya.

However, after losing to Whittaker, Till received the opportunity to fight fellow high-ranking middleweight Jack Hermansson in the headlining bout of UFC Vegas 16, set to take place tonight (December 5th, 2020).

Unfortunately, Till was forrced to withdraw from the fight due to injury issues in early November. Following Till’s withdrawal from the fight, the UFC roped in Kevin Holland to fight Jack Hermansson.

The Kevin Holland vs. Jack Hermansson matchup wasn’t to be, however, as Holland tested positive for COVID-19. Needless to say, Holland had no choice but to withdraw from the UFC Vegas 16 main event matchup.

The UFC has secured its Vegas 16 event headliner and booked a future matchup as well

Middleweight contender Marvin Vettori was originally scheduled to face Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza at UFC 256 on December 12th, 2020.

But after Kevin Holland withdrew from UFC Vegas 16 due to COVID-19, the UFC brought in Vettori to face Jack Hermansson. The matchup between Marvin Vettori and Jack Hermansson will serve as the main event of UFC Vegas 16.

Meanwhile, Kevin Holland has now been booked to fight Ronaldo Souza at UFC 256 on December 12th.

We, here at Sportskeeda, wish all athletes affected by COVID-19 and other medical issues a safe and speedy recovery.