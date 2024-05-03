"Moral of the fight" - Fans perplexed why Mouhcine Chafi's decision to taunt knockout merchant Dmitry Menshikov

There's always a lesson to be learned on the part of the fighter who attempts to trash-talk during a fight and Mouchcine Chafi's decision to taunt Dmitry Menshikov, for instance, is the perfect example of what not to do.

Dmitry Menshikov is one of the fiercest power strikers in the lightweight Muay Thai division. Before joining the ONE Championship ranks, the Russian powerhouse had an incredible kickboxing record of 19 knockouts in 27 fights.

Somehow, these facts were lost on Mouchine Chafi and he paid dearly for it. After watching the knockout unfold on Instagram, one fan hilariously described the scene as the "Moral of the fight."

The Spaniard may have gotten away with some great striking in the opening round of their three-round lightweight bout at ONE Fight Night 17, but he was wrong in underestimating Menshikov's power.

For the most part, the Russian played possum as Chafi exerted all his energy on getting the knockout. After running his mouth, Menshikov unleashed the perfect back-step combo to shut Chafi's lights out.

This crazy fight continues to serve as a reminder to all about the karmic nature in combat sports.

Hopefully, Menshikov's next opponent, Thai superstar Sinsamut Klinmee, handles the Russian a lot smarter than his previous rival in their pivotal Muay Thai match at ONE Fight Night 22 this Friday at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

"Let's test out skills in the ring to the fullest" - Sinsamut Klinmee is prepared to see what Dmitry Menshikov has to offer at OFFN22

Former ONE lightweight Muay Thai world title challenger Sinsamut Klinmee is looking forward to locking horns with Russian hard-hitter Dmitry Menshikov on Friday night.

As someone who also had to climb the ranks with two big wins after losing to divisional king Regian Eersel, Sinamut Klinmee knows exactly how ambitious Menshikov is to get another world title opportunity with the world champion.

Sinsamut, for one, lives to fight and is therefore excited to meet an opponent who is equally matched in terms of fight aggression and knockout power.

Speaking to ONE, the Thai superstar summed up their upcoming war in the following terms:

"Right now we are both in top form and riding on the momentum. Let's test out skills in the ring to the fullest."

OFFN22 airs live and is free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.