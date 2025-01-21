“More electricity than a nuclear power plant” - Fans feel the hype of looming slugfest between Johan Ghazali, Johan Estupinan

Fans are counting the days until rising Muay Thai stars Johan Ghazali and Johan Estupinan plunge into action in their scheduled showdown this week. The setting is ONE 170 on Jan. 24 at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, where the two will battle it out in a flyweight Muay Thai showdown.

ONE Championship further hyped up the marquee battle by releasing on Instagram the tale of the tape between the two fighters, who have considerably turned heads since coming on board the promotion with their explosive and topnotch skill sets.

Check out the post below:

Fans took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the contest. Below are what some of them wrote.

"The fight produces more electricity than a nuclear power plant," one fan moved to highlight the electricity that the contest would generate.

Electrifying contest

Some fans, meanwhile, made their affiliations known, rallying behind their respective fighters, who they believe have what it takes to win it all.

Below are screenshots of what they had to say:

Lines drawn in what is an exciting contest

Entering ONE 170, both Johan Ghazali and Johan Estupinan are coming off impressive knockout victories in their respective previous matches.

Ghazali bounced back and made short work of Mexican Josue Cruz with a first-round KO in their match at ONE 168: Denver back in September. Estupinan, meanwhile, sent Moroccan Zakaria El Jamari to the shadow realm in the second round at ONE Fight Night 25 in October.

ONE 170 is available on the ONE YouTube channel and Facebook (geo-restrictions may apply) as well as on watch.ONEFC.com.

Johan Ghazali expecting a tough but fun fight against Johan Estupinan at ONE 170

Malaysian-American phenom Johan Ghazali is expecting a tough but nonetheless fun match in his marquee showdown with fellow rising star Johan Estupinan of Colombia at ONE 170 on Jan. 20.

Recognizing their penchant for showstopping performances and explosive finishes, 'Jojo' said he is very motivated to further prove his mettle come fight night.

Ghazali shared this in an interview with ONE Championship, saying:

"I felt super motivated after I signed to fight him because it's not an easy fight but a fun one for sure."

Johan Ghazali is looking for back-to-back wins after his first-round KO of Josue Cruz of Mexico in his last match in September, He is also out to win his seventh in eight matches since debuting in the promotion in Feb. 2023.

For his part, Estupinan is gunning for his fourth victory in as many matches in ONE Championship.

