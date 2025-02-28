“More meticulous and attentive” - Takeru reveals the biggest lessons he learned from humbling loss to Superlek 

Losing to Superlek Kiatmoo9 was a real eye-opener for Takeru Segawa. Throughout his career, the Japanese superstar approached each fight with a feverish drive. He was like a madman in training and never felt the need to slow down.

Now at 33 years old and carrying countless battle scars from all the wars he's been in, Takeru realized it's no longer the most viable way to prepare his body. Admittedly, his humbling setback to two-sport and two-division kingpin Superlek last year made him see the fault in his ways.

'The Natural Born Crusher' shared in an exclusive interview with ONE:

“The most significant learning I garnered from that fight was that I needed to change my approach to priming my body for the fight. Since that fight, I think that I am about three times more meticulous and attentive to caring for my body.”

Moreover, Takeru suffered nasty injuries to his leg after taking the brunt of Superlek's destructive kicks for the full five rounds. Rest and recovery became of paramount importance for the former K-1 multi-division world champion.

After taking time off to ensure his body was back to 100 percent, Takeru came roaring back with a sensational knockout win over Thant Zin to set up his long-awaited clash with Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

Takeru no longer feels pressure in high-stakes battle with Rodtang

The main event of ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang will pit two of the finest 135-pound strikers on the planet in a five-round kickboxing contest.

For Takeru, this has been a match-up he's been wanting long before he stepped foot in the world's largest martial arts organization. While the Team Vasileus athlete understands the gravity of this colossal showdown, he no longer puts too much pressure on himself after holding his own against Superlek.

"At the same time, I felt liberated from any undue pressure. In a way, I feel that I could approach fights with a more relaxed and sanguine manner,” Takeru told ONE.

ONE 172 will air live on March 23 from Saitama Super Arena in Japan. Watch the full event via pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com.

