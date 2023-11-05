"Most satisfying video I will see all month" - MMA fighter thwarts tragedy by taking down unhinged knife-wielding attacker, wins over Twitter

A Florida regional MMA fighter undoubtedly secured the most important takedown of his life on Wednesday and fans cannot get enough of it on social media.

Security camera footage surfaced on Twitter of 34-year-old MMA fighter Javier Baez disarming a wild knife attacker in a parking lot. Through grainy footage, Baez appeared to utilize a head and arm throw to take the attacker down before subduing him with an arm triangle choke.

The reaction on X was overwhelmingly positive, with many praising the alertness and grappling skill of Baez.

"This is probably the most satisfying video I will see all month."

Fan reactions to Baez's actions on X [Courtesy of @bloodyelbow on X]

Who is MMA fighter Javier Baez?

Javier 'Unbreakable' Baez is a 34-year-old professional MMA fighter based out of Miami, Florida. He has a record of 5-2-1, with his last fight coming in 2018.

Baez, who shares a name with the Detroit Tigers' shortstop of the MLB, began his career 5-0 through the first five years of his career before fighting Kester Mark to a split draw. Baez would lose his next two fights and has not fought since losing to Diego Silva.

According to his Instagram account, Baez appears to be doing the bulk of his training out of the UFC Gym in Kendall, Florida. However, he also posted a considerable amount of training footage from the MMA Masters gym in Hialeah, Florida.

Baez even posted an instructional wrestling video referring to himself as 'Coach Javi from MMA Masters.'

In the past couple of years, Baez seemingly has shifted his focus towards coaching rather than fighting. It is unclear whether or not the Florida native intends to make a return to fighting or has settled into his role as a wrestling coach.