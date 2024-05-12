"Most technical active boxer" - Dustin Poirier chimes in as fans react to Vasiliy Lomachenko outclassing George Kambosos Jr. for world title 

Vasiliy Lomachenko cemented his place in the boxing world once again, dismantling George Kambosos Jr. via TKO in the eleventh round to claim the vacant IBF lightweight title. The dominant display at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia, saw Lomachenko return to world champion status after a three-year absence.

The Ukrainian southpaw controlled the fight from the opening bell. While the first round was a cautious affair, Lomachenko steadily upped the pressure and landed the cleaner punches.

Kambosos Jr., known for his aggressive style, struggled to get past Lomachenko's masterful footwork and feints. By the middle rounds, 'Ferocious' was visibly frustrated, absorbing a significant amount of punishment.

The turning point came in round eight when Lomachenko's left hook opened a cut on Kambosos' right eye. The Australian's resilience dipped, and Lomachenko capitalized in the eleventh.

A perfectly placed left hand to the body sent Kambosos to his knees, and despite briefly rising, a flurry of punches from Lomachenko forced the referee to intervene. Kambosos' corner threw in the towel, sealing Lomachenko's emphatic victory via TKO in round eleven.

With this win, the Ukrainian now stands tall with a boxing recording of 18 wins (12 KOs) with only three losses.

Check out Vasiliy Lomachenko's TKO victory below:

The victory garnered widespread praise from the combat sports community. UFC lightweight star Dustin Poirier took to social media to hail Lomachenko’s technical prowess:

“Loma is the most technical active boxer right now, no doubt 🫡🫡🫡”

Fans echoed Poirier's sentiment, showering Lomachenko with plaudits on social media.

"Future hall of fame for sure"

"cant wait to see him vs the next 2 fights to unify the belts."

"Loma's footwork is unreal. He makes his opponents look lost in the ring."

