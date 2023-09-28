Most Valuable Promotions clarify after news of Jake Paul vs. Uriah Hall official for December goes viral

Jake Paul and Uriah Hall have previously expressed mutual interest in a potential showdown in the squared circle.

'Prime Time' retired from MMA after his one-sided unanimous decision defeat to Andre Muniz at UFC 276 in August 2022. But, he made a shift to the world of boxing and claimed a unanimous decision victory against Le'Veon Bell on the Paul vs. Silva undercard.

The YouTuber turned boxer achieved a notable win over former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva in October 2022. Following the bout, Hall expressed his desire to settle the score by defeating 'The Problem Child.'

A post recently gained widespread attention on X (formerly Twitter), asserting that a match between Jake Paul and Uriah Hall is scheduled on December 9, with an official announcement forthcoming.

However, Paul's boxing promotion, Most Valuable Promotions (MVP), debunked the news by posting a "cap" emoji, which is slang for labeling something as untrue.

Jake Paul sets down term for fighting in the United Kingdom

Jake Paul has been making waves in the world of influencer boxing for quite some time.

Paul entered the boxing ring for the first time back in 2020, taking on fellow YouTuber Ali Eson Gib and achieving a first-round TKO victory.

Little did anyone, including 'The Problem Child' himself, foresee that within just three years, he would be the main attraction in his own promotion's major boxing contests against established combat sports athletes.

Paul recently announced an obligation to compete in the United Kingdom, mirroring the techniques of other well-known figures in the sport:

"If I ever fight in the UK it will be under the Governing Body of British Boxing. The same as Joe Joyce is this weekend, the same Tyson Fury, Anthony Joshua, and every other professional boxer. It’s @BBBofCuk or nothing."

