Most Valuable Promotions teases Jake Paul's next opponent with an outrageous dig at Tyson Fury, Canelo Alvarez and Floyd Mayweather

Social media influencer turned boxing sensation Jake Paul's next outing inside the boxing ring was teased by his promotional company, Most Valuable Promotions.

MVP posted on X and named various high-profile boxing legends, including lineal heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury, the undefeated Floyd Mayweather, and undisputed super middleweight champ Canelo Alvarez.

The post by Most Valuable Promotions promised that Paul's ninth fight would be a boxer with a winning record.

"Jake Paul’s opponent for his 9th fight will not be a “boxer” similar to: - Tomas Mrazek (Tyson Fury ) - Daniel Martinez (Canelo Alvarez) - Jesus Chavez (Floyd Mayweather) It will be a boxer with a winning record."

So far in his professional boxing career, Jake Paul has faced a multitude of mixed martial arts legends such as Tyron Woodley, Anderson Silva, and Nate Diaz. He has managed to win against all of them but faltered in his first test against someone with a sole boxing background, like Tommy Fury.

After a six-fight unbeaten run, Paul lost his seventh fight to Fury in February 2023 via a split decision after eight rounds.

PFL founder claims Nate Diaz is 'hiding behind a rock' from MMA fight against Jake Paul

Jake Paul's last boxing outing was against UFC icon and fan favorite Nate Diaz.

Paul won the 10-round affair in August 2023 through a unanimous decision but had previously agreed to rematch in a mixed martial arts setting. Paul is also signed to the Professional Fighters League, although he has not fought a single MMA fight.

Speaking on The MMA Hour, PFL founder Donn Davis claimed that Nate Diaz was not responsive to their offers to book a fight.

"If Nate would stop weaseling out and complaining about that MMA fight...It's not just the spectacle of the circle - that's 10 percent of it - the creative technology of the graphics and the engagement and the immersion is 90 percent. That would be blow away, so you need to put creative minds against it, not just a great event."

He continued:

"I respect Nate cause he's the people's champ, he's a man's man, he's stand-up as all stand-up. But he said, 'I'll do it in the PFL SmartCage', two minutes to you after the fight. He's got a standing offer between $10-15 million and he's hiding behind a rock... $10-15 million, biggest payday of his life."

