"Most of the world lives in utter poverty" - $200 million worth Joe Rogan gets genuine while highlighting "unfortunate reality" of life

Episode #2291 of The Joe Rogan Experience saw the return of standup comedian Bert Kreischer, who also happens to be a very close friend and longtime guest of Rogan's. During the pair's three-hour conversation, they touched on numerous topics, including their standard of living relative to the rest of the world.

Rogan, who is reportedly worth a staggering $200 million, expressed his appreciation for his well-being, while claiming that those who take issue with the upper class are blind to their own fortune. For this reason, Rogan listed several misfortunes suffered by millions around the globe.

"No dispute. We're all very lucky. If you're listening to this, you're very lucky, because you can f*cking hear, how about that? If you're watching, you're very lucky, you can see. You're very lucky you can afford a phone, you're very lucky. Like, most of the world lives in utter poverty. And that's the unfortunate reality about all these people virtue signaling about the 1%. Like, bitch, you're in the 1%. If you make $34,000 in America, you're in the 1% of the world."

Rogan, as a man of many trades, has done well for himself from a financial standpoint. He is among the world's most popular podcasters and has become synonymous with MMA as the most tenured commentator in the UFC.

Furthermore, he is a successful standup comedian and was once the host of popular game show 'Fear Factor' for several seasons.

Joe Rogan's podcast has earned him a tremendous amount of money

The Joe Rogan Experience has been a part of internet subculture for quite some now, featuring a myriad of guests from different backgrounds. It was not initially intended to become as large as it did, but as it grew in popularity, so too did its success. In fact, it even drew the interest of Spotify.

This prompted Rogan to sign an exclusive deal to feature his podcast solely on Spotify for a gargantuan sum of money. This further enriched an already wealthy Rogan to stratospheric heights. Though the rise of the JRE podcast was not without controversy.

