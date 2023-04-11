MrBeast lauds Andrew Tate's content model: Throwback

It seems popular YouTuber MrBeast is a fan of how Andrew Tate has succeeded in promoting himself online and once praised the controversial influencer's skills at packaging his content.

Andrew Tate found pop culture notoriety after his short and edited clips went viral on TikTok and other platforms. He also cleverly used auxiliary social media accounts to repost his short videos to maximize their reach.

Despite his highly polarizing and divisive opinions on sensitive social issues, Tate has undoubtedly established himself as one of the most recognizable personalities on the internet today.

Jimmy Donaldson, or MrBeast, is YouTube's fourth-highest subscribed content creator, with over 141 million subscribers. During an interview on the Full Send Podcast in September 2022, he described his fascination with Andrew Tate and broke down the influencer's marketing techniques. He stated:

"Now's the best time to do podcasts... Clips are reuploaded for months on months, they get so many views outside of the actual podcast... I would call it 'The Tate Model'... I think if you're an influencer, you should go on a couple of dozen podcasts, clip all the best parts and just put it in a folder and give it to your fans. Like literally promote you for free."

Andrew Tate update: 'Top G' appears at prosecutors' offices as electronic devices are searched

Andrew Tate and his brother Tristian were arrested by the Romanian anti-organized crime unit during a raid carried out at their house in December last year on suspicion of serious crimes such as human trafficking and sexual assault. The two brothers spent the next three months behind bars until their appeal to be placed under house arrest was successful on March 31.

While they will remain under supervised house arrest until April 29, the Tate brothers were recently taken out to the prosecutors' offices in Bucharest for forensic searches of electronic equipment confiscated during investigations.

According to a recent report by ABC News, Andrew Tate and his brother had to be present during the electronic search carried out by DIICOT and claimed many such devices were seized. He said:

"Being under arrest, even home arrest, the searches [are] mandatory to be done in their presence... The prosecutor is doing his job, we respect the job of the prosecutor, of the authorities, we let them do the investigation... and we await the results."

So far, Tate and the other three people under investigation have not been formally charged.

