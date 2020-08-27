Muay Thai gives Stamp Fairtex a chance to showcase the pride of her roots

ONE Atomweight Muay Thai World Champion Stamp Fairtex of Thailand is one of the hottest talents in martial arts today. A former two-sport ONE World Champion, Stamp competes in Muay Thai, kickboxing, and mixed martial arts.

This Friday night, Stamp Fairtex returns to action to defend her ONE Atomweight Muay Thai World Title against ONE Super Series newcomer Allycia Hellen Rodrigues of Brazil in what should be an action-packed affair from start to finish.

The two women warriors go head-to-head in the main event of ONE: A NEW BREED, a live, closed-door, audience-free event scheduled for 28 August in Bangkok.

Stamp Fairtex is super grateful to be able to compete, despite the situation with COVID-19, and is using every opportunity in the ONE Championship ring to bring honor to her home country.

“I’m very glad and happy to be able to compete in both Muay Thai and MMA, and be successful. It’s an awesome privilege. I just want to improve my skills in every fight,” said the 22-year-old world champion.

“It’s also great to compete here in Thailand. I can feel the warmth and support from the Thai people all around the world.”

Not only is she thankful for the chance to continue competing professionally, while not all martial arts athletes have the privilege to do so amidst the current global health crisis, but Stamp Fairtex is also proud to be able to show the world what Thailand is all about, and how the Thai people are handling adversity.

ONE Championship broadcasts to over 2.7 billion potential viewers on any given night, in 150 countries worldwide. With the largest collection of world champions on its roster, and handfuls of high-profile signings announced every quarter, ONE Super Series is by and large the most prolific and grandest stage for Muay Thai and kickboxing competition.

As such, Stamp Fairtex feels extremely proud to be able to perform on this stage.

“I started my martial arts career with Muay Thai, and it gives me the chance to showcase the pride of my roots and heritage. As a Thai athlete representing my country on the global stage, it is my honor,” said Stamp Fairtex.

Taking on promotional newcomer Rodrigues, an Ayutthaya Miracle Champion, Stamp knows the difficult test that lies ahead of her. Rodrigues has 30 wins on her professional Muay Thai record, with only 5 losses. She takes that impressive win-loss slate directly into a title shot, and Stamp feels she already has Rodrigues figured out.

“My opponent is well-rounded. Her left kick is powerful, but I think her natural weakness is that she tends to move forward recklessly. This is what I want to capitalize on,” said Stamp Fairtex.

“This Friday night, I fully expect to defend my belt and remain the champion.”

ONE: A NEW BREED brings together the absolute best in local and international martial arts talent.

In the co-main event, Muay Thai superstars Rodlek PK.Saenchaimuaythai gym and Kulabdam Sor. Jor. Piek Uthai square off in the final round of the ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai Tournament. The winner will go on to challenge ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion Nong-O Gaiyanghadao at a later date.