Muay Thai and kickboxing world champ Superlek itching for MMA switch: "I want to try something else"

After successfully conquering the kickboxing and Muay Thai realms, Thai megastar Superlek Kiatmoo9 has teased a potential move to mixed martial arts in an effort to become the second athlete in ONE Championship history to become a three-sport world champion. In his recent interview with Nickynachat, the reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing and ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion shared this idea as he proclaimed:

"Yes, I do. Because I'm already a kickboxing world champion. I went to kickboxing and won the kickboxing belt. I've fought in Muay Thai and won Muay Thai. So I want to try something else."

Watch Superlek's full interview here:

'The Kicking Machine' is one of the most successful pure strikers in the world right now, having been able to win 15 of his 16 bouts under the world's largest martial arts organization. Superlek has also scored massive wins against other fellow superstars Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Takeru Segawa.

Superlek set to face Nabil Anane for a unification title rematch at ONE 172 on March 23 in Japan

Almost two years after knocking out Nabil Anane in the first round of their first meeting at ONE Friday Fights 22 in June 2023, the Kiatmoo9 Gym representative is now ready to face him once more.

This time, it will be for the unification of the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title. Superlek and Anane will be part of the thrilling ONE 172 card on March 23, which emanates from the Saitama Super Arena in Japan. The former will look to reassert his mastery over the latter.

On the other hand, the 20-year-old Thai-Algerian sensation will be seeking revenge on the bigger stage and hopes to score the biggest win of his professional career to date.

Fans can watch all the action at ONE 172 via watch.onefc.com. The stacked event will air live from the Saitama Super Arena in Japan.

