Muay Thai legend Nong-O says advancing age doesn't make him any less powerful: "Nothing to be concerned about"

At 38 years old, fans and pundits believe that Nong-O Hama is now well past his best days, especially since he only won one match in his last five bouts under the world's largest martial arts organization. But the former longtime ONE bantamweight Muay Thai king has shut down these talks and said that he still has a lot left in the tank to compete at the highest level, as he told ONE Championship during his pre-fight interview:

"Age is just a number. I still can fight many times. I can still fight with the new generation or other established fighters. There is nothing to be concerned about."

Watch the ONE Fight Night 31 pre-fight interview of Nong-O Hama here:

Nong-O is now ready to take on Kongthoranee in an exciting rematch on May 2 for the main event of the ONE Fight Night 28 card inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

A win for the Evolve MMA representative would prove his point and potentially make another run toward another 26-pound golden belt.

Nong-O claims that Kongthoranee's biggest asset is his unorthodox style

Nong-O also spoke to the world's largest martial arts organization in an interview before he faces Kongthoranee in their second meeting, and he identified the biggest asset of the Sor Sommai standout.

According to the Thai striking maestro, the 28-year-old contender's unpredictable style is what makes him such a dangerous opponent. This is what he learned during their first fight last February at ONE Fight Night 28:

"He has dangerous weapons and what made him formidable is his unorthodox style. His unorthodox style is scarier to me."

North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can watch all the action at ONE Fight Night 31 on May 2, which will take place inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

