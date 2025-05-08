Muay Thai royalty Liam Harrison admits he’s a massive fan of Jonathan Di Bella’s style: “I’m here to watch him”

Former ONE world champion Jonathan Di Bella has a very big fan in Liam Harrison.

Since making his promotional debut in 2022, Di Bella has only fought the best of the best, including names like Zhang Peimian, Danial Williams, reigning two-sport ONE world champion Prajanchai, and Thai legend Sam-A Gaiyanghadao.

Along the way, he's captured the undisputed ONE strawweight kickboxing crown and currently holds the ONE interim strawweight kickboxing world title.

But despite all his success, the Canadian-Italian kickboxing sensation has received criticism from fans for his alleged lack of killer instinct.

Speaking in defense of Di Bella during a recent interview with Nick Atkin of the Bangkok Post, Harrison said:

"It’s not easy, especially if like there are the best fighters on the planet who he’s fighting with every time. It’s tough, especially if you’re only 56 kilos or whatever he is. It’s not like he’s the big 75 kilo guys who carry massive amounts of power in there. I really enjoy watching him fight, whether stopping people or not, I’m here to watch him, definitely."

Jonathan Di Bella doesn't care about losing his undefeated record; wants his undisputed belt back

With his interim title win over Sam-A at ONE 172 in Japan, Jonathan Di Bella has set the stage for a rematch with the only man to hand him a loss on martial arts' biggest global stage—Prajanchai.

Prajanchai bested Di Bella at ONE Friday Fights 68 last year, solidifying himself as a world champion in both Muay Thai and kickboxing, while handing Di Bella the first loss of his professional fighting career.

Though keeping his 'O' intact never mattered much to Di Bella.

"I never wanted to be undefeated," Di Bella said in an interview with Sportskeeda MMA. "It was never my thing to think about being undefeated. I always wanted to like just fight. I just wanted to go fight the best in the world and be world champion, and what hurt me the most was not being a world champion, you know? The record for me didn't matter."

With a title unification clash between Di Bell and Prajanchai teed up for 2025, will the Canadian-Italian his only defeat and turn his interim title into undisputed gold, or will the second verse be the same as the first?

If you missed any of the action, you can watch the full ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang replay on demand via watch.onefc.com.

