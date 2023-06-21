Muay Thai star Nabil Anane is not your ordinary teenager: “I’m very serious with training”

Nabil Anane was never going to be the typical teenager in Thailand.

For starters, he stands a gangly 6-foot-2. Beyond that towering frame, the 19-year-old is already among the top Muay Thai artists in the country.

Anane is already a two-division WBC Muay Thai world champion and he’s set to make his global debut at ONE Friday Fights 22 this Friday at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

The teenage phenom will have arguably the toughest fight of his young career when he takes ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 in a Muay Thai bout.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Anane said he still does the typical activities a Thai teenager would normally do. Things, however, have to take a backseat when he gets into training camp.

Mehdi Zatout’s student is as focused as anyone when it comes to training and Anane said he’ll always zero in when he has a fight coming up.

“I just graduated from high school, so now I mostly just do training. When I have time, when I don’t have fights scheduled, I sometimes like to hang out with my friends. But whenever there’s a fight scheduled, I’m very serious with training.”

Though he’s already won WBC gold, taking on Superlek in ONE Championship is a task and a half. Superlek is one of the greatest strikers of this generation, boasting a professional record of 133-29-4 and 9-1 in ONE Championship.

The Thai superstar is also the reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion and was a multi-time Lumpinee Stadium world champion before he arrived in ONE Championship.

