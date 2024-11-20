“Much better than last time” - Kongthoranee says secret to weight and hydration fix was hiring a nutritionist

Two-time Rajadamnern Stadium Muay Thai world champion Kongthoranee Sor Sommai of Thailand can now confidently say that his weight and hydration issues are a thing of the past.

Known to struggle to pass weight and hydration tests, which has foiled some of his fights, Kongthoranee admits that hiring a nutrition specialist on his team was one of the best things he's ever done for his career.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Kongthoranee talked about the impact his nutritionist has had on his fitness.

The 28-year-old Sor Sommai representative said:

"A month ago, I failed to make weight, so I couldn’t compete. This time, I focused more on my weight, and a nutritionist helped me with my diet and training, which is much better than last time."

With better fitness, of course, comes better performance, and it certainly showed for Kongthoranee at ONE 169: Malykhin vs. Reug Reug on Prime Video.

The 28-year-old put together an epic showing against tough Russian Tagir Khalilov, winning by unanimous decision after three rounds with a dominant display.

If this latest outing is any indication of the kind of fights Kongthoranee will put on in the future, fans are certainly in for a treat.

ONE 169: Malykhin vs. Reug Reug on Prime Video took place live from the historic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand last Saturday, November 9. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live via replay on-demand with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Kongthoranee Sor Sommai returns to face Nakrob Fairtex at ONE Fight Night 26 on Prime Video

Kongthoranee Sor Sommai is making a quick turnaround to face countryman Nakrob Fairtex in a three-round flyweight Muay Thai contest.

The two will clash at ONE Fight Night 26: Lee vs. Rasulov on Prime Video, which will broadcast live on Friday, December 6, in U.S. primetime from Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Catch the event on Amazon Prime Video.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Kongthoranee Sor Sommai's next fight.

