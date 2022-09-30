Muhammad Ali's grandson Biaggio Ali Walsh will fight at PFL World Championship

Muhammad Ali will be smiling down at his grandson on November 26, following the news that Biaggio Ali Walsh will make his PFL debut.

Walsh will make his debut at the age of 24 and he has an amateur record of 11-1.

Ali now has two grandsons who have followed in his footsteps to become professional combat athletes. Biaggio Ali Walsh's younger brother, Nico Ali Walsh, is a professional boxer.

The PFL World Championships will take place at Madison Square Garden in November and Ali Walsh will be the opening fight of the prelim card.

"I am more than blessed and grateful to announce that I will continue my amateur and pro career with the PFL! God is great and I can’t wait to continue the tradition of fighting that runs through my family"

Having made the move from college football to MMA in 2020, Muhammad Ali's grandson will be making his PFL debut after less than three years of full-time training. He initially trained in MMA as a way to maintain his fitness, but has since dedicated himself to his craft.

Biaggio Ali Walsh speaks on relationship with grandfather, Muhammad Ali

Ali's grandson had an interview with Sports Illustrated in 2017, where he stated that he shared an incredibly close relationship with Muhammad Ali. But, during Ali Walsh's adolescent years, he desired to be a professional football player and not a professional boxer like his grandfather.

In a promo video released on PFL's Twitter account, Ali Walsh had this to say:

"I'm super grateful and excited to be signed with the PFL. Obviously MMA is a whole different sport than boxing, my main goal is just to continue the tradition of fighting that rus within my family's blood. Continuing the legacy just means the world to me."

Muhammad Ali would certainly have been in attendance at Madison Square Garden come November 25 were he still among the living. His grandson will hope to carry the spirit of his grandfather with him when he makes the biggest walk of his MMA career.

