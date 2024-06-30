Muhammad Ali's grandson Nico Ali Walsh divides boxing world with massive "multi-million dollar" Jake Paul reveal

Fans recently expressed their thoughts on Nico Ali Walsh revealing a boxing offer from Jake Paul. According to Muhammad Ali's grandson, he declined a substantial offer to face Paul in a boxing ring.

Ali Walsh faced Sona Akale this Saturday at the James L. Knight Center in Miami, hoping to reverse the one defeat on his career record. The pair first met back in August last year.

Akale was declared the winner by majority decision in the closely contested bout. They crossed paths once again on the undercard of Teofimo Lopez's WBO super-lightweight title fight against Steve Claggett.

Ali Walsh's fight with Akale lasted six rounds and ultimately he got his hand raised via a unanimous decision. The judges scored the contest 58-55, 57-56, 57-56 in favor of the Chicago native.

During the post-fight interview, Ali Walsh revealed that he was offered a fight with Paul worth millions. Instead of making money, he chose to fight an actual fighter. He said:

“I just want everyone to know that I chose the path of boxing, I chose the path of legacy. If I wanted to be, I could be a millionaire right now. Before this fight, I denied a multi-million dollar contract from MVP Promotions to fight Jake Paul and I’m fighting a real fighter tonight. So, I’m not part of that circus league of boxing.''

''I get you're young but I think he'll regret that decision if his career doesn't take off''

''He made the right move. Too many boxers are willing to give up physical advantages to fight a wanna be boxer for a check''

''All I hear is quack quack quack''

''He's scared of Jake Paul''

