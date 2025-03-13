Muhammad Mokaev grateful after Conor McGregor's coach John Kavanagh hails him as top flyweight contender: "It means a lot to me"

Muhammad Mokaev expressed his gratitude after Conor McGregor's coach and SBG Ireland headman, John Kavanagh, recognized him as one of the best flyweight fighters in the world.

Recently, Mokaev shared a video montage of his training footage on X. In the caption, he declared himself as the "best flyweight in the world" and referred to other contenders of the division as his "sons".

Kavanagh commented on the post, recognizing Mokaev as one of the best flyweights, stating:

"You cannot talk about the flyweight World No.1 without talking about MM."

Mokaev thanked Kavanagh for his remarks and wrote:

"Thank you, Coach Kavanagh. It means a lot to me."

Check out the interaction below:

Muhammad Mokaev, an undefeated Russian-British fighter was considered one of the best prospects in the UFC, with many predicting he would become a future title challenger. However, the 24-year-old was uncexpectedly removed from the UFC roaster following his uninspiring UFC 304 victory over Manel Kape.

After leaving the UFC, Mokaev re-signed with Bahrain-based Brave FC, where he competed before joining the UFC.

When Conor McGregor backed the UFC's decision to fire Muhammad Mokaev from their roster

The fight between Muhammad Mokaev and Manel Kape was expected to have title implications for the winner. It was also the last fight on Mokaev's UFC contract, and many in the MAM community believed that re-signing him was a certainty.

However, during the post-fight press conference, CEO Dana White announced the UFC's decision to release him. He mentioned that the PFL would likely benefit from acquiring a talented, undefeated fighter like him.

McGregor, commenting in TheMacLife's post, wrote:

"They can have him."

Check out the screenshot of Conor McGregor's comment here.

Initially, the MMA community speculated that Mokaev was released because his wrestling-heavy fighting style was considered boring by many. White explained that the decision was actually made due to the challenges Mokaev posed in their working relationship.

