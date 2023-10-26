Multi-sport athlete Fabricio Andrade looks at potential boxing match after Jonathan Haggerty scrap: “That would be very interesting”

When Fabricio Andrade said he wanted to become the greatest professional fighter ever, he meant it to the tee.

The Brazilian star is already the reigning ONE bantamweight MMA world champion and he has a shot at another world title when he takes on Jonathan Haggerty at ONE Fight Night 16 on November 3.

Haggerty, the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion, and Andrade will contend for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title in the card’s main event at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

In an interview with FightWave, Andrade said he wants to keep his options open after he potentially beats Haggerty for the vacant kickboxing belt.

‘Wonder Boy’ pointed out how he’s always wanted to box and he’d gladly lace up the boots and gloves if given the chance.

Andrade said:

“I’ll keep doing that. After I beat Haggerty, I’m gonna look for another opportunity, maybe a boxing fight, that would be very interesting for me. I had the dream to always fight in boxing as well. So maybe we could see after that I could put on the boxing gloves and have a boxing match at ONE Championship. That would be really exciting for me, for sure.”

The 26-year-old is one of the most exciting fighters in ONE Championship, and it is thanks to no small part to his kickboxing and Muay Thai background.

Before he wreaked havoc as a mixed martial artist, Andrade established a fearsome reputation as a striker and had an impressive 40-3 record in kickboxing and Muay Thai.

He brought that skillset to MMA where he now holds a ONE Championship record of 6-0, with four of his wins coming by knockout.

Andrade’s last fight saw him capture the vacant ONE bantamweight MMA world title when he scored a fourth-round technical knockout over John Lineker at ONE Fight Night 7.

With a seemingly unbeatable form in MMA, Andrade returns to his kickboxing roots when he seeks another world title in Bangkok at ONE Championship’s 11th Amazon card this year.

ONE Fight Night 16 is available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers.

Watch Andrade's entire interview below: