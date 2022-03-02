Murad Ramazanov open to middleweight title fight versus Reinier de Ridder 

Murad Ramazanov is prepared to move up a weight class and become the next man to challenge two-division king Reinier de Ridder.

The Russian fighter made his intentions clear on ONE's Instagram page after the promotion asked its followers, ‘Who’s next for Reinier de Ridder?’

Ramazanov commented on the post, simply saying:

“I’m near.”

ONE included three possible opponents for the Dutch star in the image – Brazilian jiu-jitsu specialist Andre Galvao, ONE interim heavyweight world champion Anatoly Malykhin, and former ONE middleweight world champion Vitaly Bigdash.

Following his victory at ONE: Full Circle on February 25, ‘The Dutch Knight’ strongly asserted that he's ready to cross paths with any opponent.

In particular, Reinier de Ridder said that he wants to face off against Galvao at ONE X. There has been no confirmation on whether that match will take place. However, both men are keen to test each other’s mettle in a grappling or MMA contest.

The Dutchman has also stated that he's open to being the next man to challenge Malykhin. Again, both parties are open to a match. However, the Russian may have to first unify his belt against heavyweight champion Arjan ‘Singh’ Bhullar before putting it on the line against ‘The Dutch Knight’.

Meanwhile, Bigdash’s impressive win over Aung La N Sang may have pushed him to the top of the line to trade leather with Reinier de Ridder next.

Of the three options, Bigdash seems like the most probable opponent. Nothing is certain though. With Murad Ramazanov also interested in taking a crack at the 205 lb division gold, anything could happen.

Why Murad Ramazanov should be the next man to challenge Reinier de Ridder

Murad Ramazanov is yearning for a return to the Circle after an emphatic win over former ONE welterweight world champion Zebaztian Kadestam at ONE: Winter Warriors II.

No one has managed to put a dent on the Russian's perfect 11-0 record, so a match between two undefeated warriors – Ramazanov and Reinier de Ridder – would be a wonderful treat for martial arts fans across the globe.

On paper, both athletes possess equal amounts of talent. Murad Ramazanov appears strong in all areas, while Reinier de Ridder owns a similar arsenal.

Ramazanov and 'The Dutch Knight' are dependent on their grappling, but they have shown in recent outings that they can hurt opponents with their striking.

