"Must hurt to use the bathroom" - Fans react to Karate Combat President Asim Zaidi revealing he drinks no water, only caffeinated beverages

Karate Combat President Asim Zaidi shocked fans recently when he revealed he abstains from drinking water altogether.

In a recent interview on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Zaidi said:

"I decide to not drink water. I only drink caffeinated beverages. I also juice, a lot-testosterone, HGH, all that stuff... so my veins is pure testosterone and caffeine."

Check out Zaidi's comment in the post on X below:

Fans flooded the comments section with amusement and disbelief. One individual joked writing:

"Must hurt to use the bathroom"

Another chimed in:

"Certainly isn't helping his hair..."

Another wrote:

"His kidneys have entered the chat"

One fan posted in disbelief:

"This is the dumbest thing I have heard in ages. We can't start questioning WATER."

Asim Zaidi vows to revive Karate with 'The Karate Rebellion'

Asim Zaidi is on a mission to change the perception of Karate which has long battled a reputation for being unrealistic and ineffective.

Karate Combat, a promotion featuring a unique rule set focused on striking, has been slowly chipping away at negative perceptions. Zaidi, however, is taking a more aggressive approach, calling his plan 'The Karate Rebellion.'

Appearing in an interview with TheSunSport, Zaidi addressed the current problem:

“There is 100 percent an epidemic of McDojos around the world, that's a huge problem. There are black belts that are nine years old - that has ruined the name of karate. People do not respect karate, that's the truth. I hate to say it, but they don't. I truly believe that karate has died, I truly believe it. And I can debate it with anyone - people make fun of it.”

Zaidi's plan to restore 'the honor of Karate' extends beyond just showcasing elite karatekas. He wants to see karate evolve by incorporating techniques from other disciplines:

“[Traditionalists] don't understand that in order for a martial art to evolve, you need to introduce different variables. The reason why jiu-jitsu evolved so much is because they allowed the wrestlers and the judo guys to compete against them. And now, today, jiu-jitsu is such a complete art that has everything. Let's bring these guys in, we might lose, but that's OK. Karate will evolve because of it and we'll start developing techniques to combat against them. And that's how we're going to become a powerful martial art again."

