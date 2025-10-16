MVP Prospects 16 is just around the corner. The highly anticipated boxing event features several intriguing matchups with two title fights. This article sheds light on all the details you need to catch the live action.

In the main event, WBC female light flyweight champion Lourdes Juarez (38-4) will attempt her second title defence against former unified WBA and WBC light flyweight champion Yesica Nery Plata (30-2).

Juarez captured the vacant title by defeating Yesenia Gomez in November 2024 and defended it against Mirna Sanchez in March. Meanwhile, Plata will return to competition after a two-year layoff, which caused her to vacate the WBA and WBC light flyweight titles. At MVP Prospects 16, she will attempt to recapture the title she never lost.

In another title fight on the main card, IBF and WBO middleweight champion Desley Robinson will attempt to defend her titles against Logan Holler.

MVP Prospects 16 Lourdes Juarez vs. Yesica Nery Plata - Main card

Main event: Women's light flyweight - Lourdes Juarez (c) vs. Yesica Nery Plata (WBC Women's light flyweight title fight)

Co-main event: Super lightweight - Omar Juarez vs. Omar Rosario

Middleweight - Desley Robinson (c) vs. Logan Holler (IBF and WBO world middleweight title fight)

Super middleweight - Ronny Alvarez vs. Bruno Pola

MVP Prospects 16 Lourdes Juarez vs. Yesica Nery Plata - Venue, date, start time and main event walkouts

MVP Prospects 16 event takes place at the South Padre Island Convention Center in South Padre Island, Texas, on Saturday, Oct. 18. The main card is scheduled to kick off at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT. Main event walkouts are expected to occur at approximately 11 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. PT. However, the actual time may depend on the length of the undercard fights.

Fans in the United Kingdom can catch the main event action live from 1 a.m. BST on Sunday, Oct. 19. The main event walkouts will take place at approximately 4 a.m. BST, depending upon the length of the undercard fights.

MVP Prospects 16 Lourdes Juarez vs. Yesica Nery Plata - Streaming details

The event will stream live worldwide on DAZN. Fans will need to purchase a subscription to DAZN to watch the event live.

