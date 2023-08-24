"My approach to boxing is IQ" - Anthony Joshua has no interest in a 'slugfest' against Deontay Wilder

Back in early 2018, Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder were fundamentally linked to each other. They were both heavyweight champions, had undefeated records and absurd knockout-to-win percentages. The entire boxing world was desperate to see the two men clash inside the squared circle.

Now, five years later, they have yet to cross paths. Both their careers have followed similar trajectories, with both heavyweights losing their titles and the mystique that once came with being unbeaten. Talks of a potential bout have reemerged, but Anthony Joshua has advised fans not to expect a slugfest.

In recent years, the Englishman has moved away from the style that once made him a nuclear threat in the ring. He has opted to fight in a more technical manner. He has, at times, seemed hesitant to pull the trigger, which has been notable ever since his stunning loss to Andy Ruiz Jr.

The priority he now gives to boxing technically is what he has urged fans to expect. He claims that if he and Deontay Wilder finally lock horns, he'll look to use his fight IQ and intelligence to outbox his foe. He did, however, state that if Wilder is good enough to drag him into a fire-fight, he'll gladly go blow for blow.

Unfortunately, there's no news on whether the bout will actually take place, as the two men have been stuck in a negotiation loop for years, as is often the case in boxing.

How many times has Anthony Joshua fought Oleksandr Usyk?

The pair have squared off twice, with both times ending in decision losses for Anthony Joshua. The first fight was a more lopsided loss, while their second bout was a more competitive, Joshua was ultimately beaten by Usky convincingly. In beating him, Oleksandr Usyk became the second man to hand Anthony Joshua a loss.

He is also the only man to beat him twice. Unfortunately, the Russian has not fought since his wins over Joshua, while the Englishman has gone on to fight two more times, with his most recent appearance culminating with a knockout win over Robert Helenius.