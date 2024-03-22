"My body is still able to do it" - Muay Thai icon Nong-O Hama insists his fighting days are far from over

Legendary former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama is set to face the streaking 'Left Meteorite' Kulabdam Sor Jor Piek Uthai at ONE Friday Fights 58 on April 5.

The Thai former world champion is coming off back-to-back KO losses and facing Kulabdam - who is on a four-fight winning streak - may not be the smartest of moves in the eyes of many.

To Nong-O, however, upcoming bout is not the end of the road nor even remotely close to it. in an interview with ONE Championship, the 37-year-old icon reiterated in a few words how he feels about his fight with Kulabdam:

"My body is still able to do it. Let me say it again: This fight is not going to be my last fight."

Though we may have seen many fight legends fight longer than they should have, one can make the argument that when a man wants to fight, he should be allowed to fight.

Nong-O's enthusiasm and willingness to step inside the ring is huge indication that he still belongs in it.

Nong-O's upcoming foe, Kulabdam, is on a three-fight KO streak

Though we are positive that the former world champion will walk into ONE Friday Fight 58 with confidence, we recognize that he will have a tough challenge ahead of him in Kulabdam.

'Left Meteorite', aside from having one of the best nicknames in all of fighting, is one of the most dangerous Muay Thai fighters in ONE today. In the past five months alone, Kulabdam notched three victims - Tyson Harrison, Fariyar Aminipour and Julio Lobo - all via KO/TKO, and all in the first round.

True to his monicker, the 25-year-old striker has one of the deadliest left hands in the game. We're quite interested in how it will play into his upcoming battle with the former world champ.

ONE Friday Fights 58 goes down at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and is available free on ONE Championship's digital platforms.