“My brain was definitely rattled from the beating I took" - Donald Cerrone on loss to Conor McGregor 

McGregor and Cerrone fought each other at UFC 246

A lot has been said about Donald Cerrone's tragic forty-second knockout loss against Conor McGregor in the headliner of UFC 246 but Cowboy remained tight lipped about his feelings regarding the loss until recently.

The much awaited fight between Cerrone and McGregor lasted all of forty seconds as the Irishman cannoned off the gates and unleashed a barrage of kicks, knees, punches and believe it or not, shoulders on the veteran fighter; punishing him until the referee stepped in to put Cowboy out of his misery.

It's been a while since then and Cerrone is now slated to face Anthony Pettis at UFC 249 on May 9 but the veteran fighter is still bearing the scars from the McGregor fight. In a recent interview with MMA Fighting, Cowboy opened up on his disappointing loss to McGregor.

“My brain was definitely rattled from the a**-whooping I took in 40 seconds. But I feel good. My eye healed up enough. My heart is still hurt, but that’s what makes it a man’s sport. We go in there and figure it out.”

Although Cerrone doesn't deny the fact that the loss still hurts him, he knows no other option but to take it on the chin and move on to the next fight against Pettis.

“That’s the only thing you can do is to suck it up and keep moving,” he said. “I can’t dwell on that. Can’t sit and worry about all that. I had my moment. I let it go, but at the end of the day, I got in there and did it. I stood with one of the best and I’m proud."