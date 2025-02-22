"My brother's a dog" - Kade Ruotolo confident twin Tye will defend his belt against Dante Leon at ONE Fight Night 31

ONE Championship recently announced that ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion Tye Ruotolo will be defending his title against Dante Leon on May 3 at ONE Fight Night 31 at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Ruotolo and Leon will resurrect their rivalry for this showdown as they try to break the 1-1 tie in their head-to-head score. Ahead of this bout, Tye's twin brother, Kade, shared his thoughts about this matchup and how confident he is that Tye would score a submission win over Leon.

The reigning ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion revealed this during a recent appearance on The Bangkok Post for an interview:

Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"Yeah, I believe my brother will get the win via submission. My brother's a dog. You know, they're one and one technically on paper. There's a little bit of history there. And yeah, Dante's real sharp. He just submitted the ADCC champion in the absolute. In my opinion, around my weight class, he's the number one contender apart from my brother and I. So, it's definitely a next matchup to make."

Ad

Watch Kade Ruotolo's full interview here:

Ad

North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can watch all the action at ONE Fight Night 31 on May 3 inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Dante Leon believes that he can beat anyone in submission grappling, citing his performances in several competitions

Following his latest victory at ONE Fight Night 27 against the former world title challenger Tommy Langaker, Leon has revealed his confidence in competing against any athlete in submission grappling matches.

Ad

According to the 29-year-old Canadian, his credentials in various competitions and performances under the world's largest martial arts organization should be enough to back this up, as he explained:

"I have a very big chance of beating anybody on the planet. I think I've proven that. I proved that today, I proved that tonight, I proved that at ADCC. I proved that at the IBJJF Worlds, I've proven time and time again over the last six to seven years as a professional grappler."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.