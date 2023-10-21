"My chin is not like a piece of paper" - Tyson Fury reacts to Francis Ngannou being allegedly stronger than Deontay Wilder

Although Francis Ngannou's boxing credentials pale in comparison to Tyson Fury's, a few believe that 'The Predator's' fabled punching power will enable him to get the upset over the WBC world champion.

While 'The Gypsy King' has already survived knockdowns against the likes of Deontay Wilder, Francis Ngannou; who is often billed as the hardest-hitting fighter in all of combat sports; is a more significant knockout threat on paper.

However, the Cameroonian's knockout ability doesn't seem to be a point of concern for the world champion boxer. When the duo recently sat down for an interview with TNT Sports, he said:

"I don't get concerned over a man's ability because that's his God-given talent. He is strong, he can punch hard and knock men out. That's what he does. All of these guys can punch hard... If a heavyweight hit in your face, knockout."

He added:

"So it's up to me not to let that happen. If he lands a punch on me, great; if he doesn't, then he doesn't. My chin is not like a piece of paper. Like you just touch, and it falls over. You'll find that I'm very tough and it's the reason I've had 34 fights unbeaten in fifteen years."

Tyson Fury bashes rumors of not training for Francis Ngannou

Tyson Fury is scheduled to box Francis Ngannou on Saturday, October 28, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. While most of the boxing world sees the matchup as a cakewalk for the WBC champion, rest assured Fury is not taking 'The Predator' lightly.

During an interview with Boxing King Media, the 35-year-old bashed narratives of him not training adequately for the fight. According to Fury, it's absurd that people hold such notions:

"Why would somebody think I wouldn't take a fight seriously? I'm being paid a lot of money to go out there and put on a show and put on a fight. And I've got a dangerous customer in front of me who's trying to knock my brains out and trying to take what I have. So anybody who would think [that] someone won't be training properly for a fight of this magnitude is just stupid."

According to Forbes Betting Tyson Fury is a massive -1250 favorite for the matchup, with the MMA superstar as the +700 underdog.