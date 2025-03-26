"My family was on food stamps" - $200 million worth Joe Rogan gets brutally honest about harsh reality of growing up poor

On episode #2293 of the Joe Rogan Experience (JRE), Joe Rogan, who is worth $200,000,00 according to Celebrity Net Worth, shared that most of his beliefs are politically left, one being the importance of social safety nets. These remarks came when he was hosting Chris Williamson on his acclaimed podcast.

Rogan stated:

"well, the big one is having some sort of a social safety net. I was on welfare when I was a kid. My family was on food stamps. We were f**king poor as sh*t, and I remember that helping us a lot. We had food, where I don't know what we would be doing if we didn't. I mean, we were in a bad place, and there are social safety nets for people," Rogan said.

Rogan also noted that his parents were able to move out of poverty later, mainly due to the presence of food stamps, which was a huge relief. As such, he firmly believes in such ideologies.

He added:

"I think social safety nets are very important for people. It's very, it's very important for society. If you care about people, you care about the whole society. You don't want people starving when there are ways to develop government programs to make sure people have food," Rogan added.

To further prove his point, Rogan pointed out that humans are not born equal. Citing the presence of drugs and gangs in rough neighbourhoods, the 57-year-old believes the practice of social safety nets is a necessity.

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (from 39:59):

Joe Rogan believes in universal healthcare

In the aforementioned episode with Chris Williamson, Joe Rogan also shared his stance on universal healthcare. Like his assertion that the government should make programs that will provide food available for all, Rogan believes healthcare should be universal.

He said:

"I think healthcare 100 percent should be socially funded. I think that Medicare and Medicaid, having programs where people who are hurt can get an operation and it’s not going to bankrupt them for the rest of their life, is another thing that I think society should support." [41:16].

The UFC commentator pointed out that the fire department is an example of a similar socialist practice, citing that they won't discriminate. However, he also added that he believes competition is necessary in healthcare.

