“My family’s been keeping me busy” - Isi Fitikefu shares his passion outside fighting ahead of clash with Zebaztian Kadestam

Australian-Tongan fighter Isi Fitikefu wears other hats apart from being a martial artist. It includes being a doting father to his kids, which he takes a lot of joy from. 'Doxz' spoke about it in an interview with ONE Championship, sharing the many facets in his martial arts journey, which has taken him to the 'Home of Martial Arts.'

The 32-year-old rugby player-turned-MMA fighter said:

“My family’s been keeping me busy. My kids. Being a coach – besides being a fighter, I’m a coach. I probably coach more than I fight.”

While he attends to other things as well, Isi Fitikefu makes sure that he does not ignore the competitive fighter that he is. He continues to train, which has produced good results, with him winning nine of his 10 professional MMA matches to date.

He has gone 2-1 in ONE Championship since making his promotional debut in November 2022.

Isi Fitikefu excited for big match against former champion Zebaztian Kadestam

Isi Fitikefu's ONE Championship campaign takes him to a showdown against former welterweight MMA world champion Zebaztian Kadestam of Sweden this week.

The two are featured in a welterweight battle at ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs. Nong-O II on Prime Video on May 2 at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

In an interview with the promotion, Fitikefu shared his thoughts on going up against 'The Bandit,' saying:

“Like, it gives you butterflies in your stomach because you know you’re gonna get the best. And when the test is higher, then you rise to the occasion as well.”

Entering ONE Fight Night 31, Isi Fitikefu scored a unanimous decision victory over Japanese Hiroyuki Tetsuka in his last match back in September. It was his second victory in a row after opening his ONE campaign with a loss.

His opponent, Kadestam, meanwhile, was last in action in May 2023, knocking out Croatian sensation Roberto Soldic.

ONE Fight Night 31 is available live at U.S. primetime to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

