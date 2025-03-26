"My favorite fighter" - Jonathan Di Bella has nothing but respect for Thai legend Sam-A following ONE 172 classic

Newly crowned ONE interim strawweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Di Bella produced one of his best outings in ONE Championship at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang on Sunday, March 23, to claim interim gold over the legendary Sam-A Gaiyanghadao.

The former ONE strawweight kickboxing world champions duked it out inside the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan. Di Bella displayed a more pressure-heavy strategy than in his past outings, leading to him winning via unanimous decision.

The world's largest martial arts promotion shared the aftermath of their battle in an Instagram video, in which an emotional Sam-A let his emotions loose in his wife's arms.

Watch the video below:

Di Bella hopped to the comments section and declared his admiration for the 41-year-old, writing:

"My favorite Fighter ❤️🙏🏻"

Screenshot of Di Bella's comment. [ONE Championship/Instagram]

With 26 pounds of interim strawweight kickboxing gold around his waist, Di Bella is set to fight for the undisputed crown in a unification bout with reigning ONE strawweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai.

The Team Di Bella Kickboxing representative will have revenge on his mind entering their world title bout, after falling to Prajanchai in June 2024 over the then-vacant ONE strawweight kickboxing world championship.

Jonathan Di Bella doubles down on his respect for Sam-A

As evidenced by his Instagram comment, Jonathan Di Bella holds Sam-A in high regard. He proudly showed even more appreciation for everything the latter has done throughout his illustrious career during the post-fight interview with ONE fighter-turned-commentator Mitch Chilson.

The 28-year-old said:

"Man, fighting a legend like that was hard. He's one of my favorite fighters, so it was kinda hard fighting him. But you know, when you step in the ring, it's all business, and I gotta put that aside."

