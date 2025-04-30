"My feelings just came out" - Stamp Fairtex shares the origin of her signature 'Stamp Dance'

Thai combat sports superstar Stamp Fairtex is not only known for his savagery inside the ring, but also because of her entertaining dance entrances during her walkouts. Because of the entertainment value of these dances, Stamp never expected this to become a staple in her fight night routine, and she recently revealed to Demetrious Johnson during an appearance on the MightyCast that she never planned on doing these initially, as she explained:

"For the first fight, I would just go out. Because in the first fight I didn't have any plans for dancing. Just like my feelings just came out, I did it. But the second fight, everyone expects me to dance, then I do, like, Blackpink, and I'm training for only two hours."

Watch Stamp Fairtex's interview here:

Now, fans are always looking forward to the dance routines that the reigning ONE atomweight MMA world champion will have during her bouts. Stamp also uses her social media platforms to showcase her dancing skills by joining trends.

Stamp Fairtex says that her first world title opened massive doors for her professional career

During the same talk with Demetrious Johnson, the Fairtex Training Center representative explained that her world title victory under the world's largest martial arts organization has opened more doors of opportunity for her professional career, as she stated:

"The first I got was the kickboxing championship. That was a really, really good opportunity, because I fought in Impact Arena in Thailand, where everyone knows me just from that fight, and everyone knows the Stamp Dance."

From the moment on, the 27-year-old sensation was able to capture two more 26-pound golden belts, became the first athlete in the promotion's history to capture three world titles in three different sports, and is currently one of the biggest stars in all combat sports.

