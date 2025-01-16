"My fights were my favorite" - Johan Estupinan focused on breaking down his own performances in ONE Championship

Colombian knockout artist Johan Estupinan has settled nicely into ONE Championship's flyweight Muay Thai division. While most fighters closely scout their opponents inside the circle, he takes an entirely different approach to his pre-fight preparations.

Speaking exclusively with the promotion, 'Panda Kick' revealed what he does when watching film:

"Honestly, my fights were my favorite. I don't watch many fighters because I know that one day I'll have to fight them. I focus more on watching my own fights to see how I can improve."

2024 saw a lot of young athletes kickstart their ONE tenures with rousing success, and Estupinan was among the cream of the crop.

Debuting in May with a 27-second knockout of Kouta Omori at ONE Friday Fights 64, the 22-year-old striker quickly followed that performance with emphatic wins over Zafer Sayik in June and Sean Climaco in September.

The JCFernandez and Team CSK product closed out his first year with the world's largest martial arts promotion at ONE Fight Night 25 in October by knocking out Zakaria El Jamari in round two.

Johan Estupinan clashes with fellow knockout artist at ONE 170

Johan Estupinan has steamrolled his way to stardom within ONE's striking ranks, but his next opponent will be his most dangerous yet.

At ONE 170 on Jan. 24 inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, Estupinan will go to war with fellow flyweight Muay Thai rising star Johan Ghazali.

Ghazali's last foray inside the circle happened at ONE 168: Denver on Sept. 6, where he claimed his fifth knockout in six victories to bounce back from his surprising unanimous decision defeat to Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat in June.

ONE 170 is available via watch.onefc.com

