Murad Ramazanov has reflected on losing early in his fighting career.

According to Tapology and Sherdog, Ramazanov has never lost a fight, even as an amateur. That said, most fighters have a few bouts that aren’t on their official record because they weren’t sanctioned or weren’t under the standard MMA ruleset. While speaking with ONE Championship, the undefeated Russian opened up about his early days of fighting by saying:

“I won many accolades: a champion of Dagestan, of North Caucasus, of various Russian and international competitions. I lost a lot in the beginning - my first fight was a loss. I didn't give up, but I put up a good fight. My father taught me to always be a man - for fighting, you must be difficult for your opponent, you have to go all the way. I remember my first victories at small local competitions. They gave me confidence and for several days, I’d still be on cloud nine, feeling very impressed with myself.”

Ramazanov’s journey has led him to the main card opening bout at ONE on Prime Video 5. The 27-year-old will take on Roberto Soldic, who is making his promotional debut. The winner will likely fight welterweight champion Christian Lee for the world title next.

ONE on Prime Video 5: De Ridder vs. Malykhin broadcasts live on Friday, December 2, and is free for fans in the United States and Canada with an Amazon Prime subscription.

Murad Ramazanov discusses fighting in the streets while growing up

Murad Ramazanov was born in Makhachkala, Russia. While growing up in Russia, Ramazanov consistently fought in the streets and eventually started training in Greco-Roman wrestling, a massive contributor to his MMA success. While speaking with ONE Championship. The undefeated 27-year-old had this to say about growing up fighting in the streets:

"As kids, we fought a lot in the street and at school, but I don't remember hurting anybody who couldn't fight back. In general, I always tried to negotiate. If we fought in the schoolyard, it was normal to become even better friends after a fair fight and leave all the bad feelings in the past."

Murad Ramazanov has his toughest test yet against Roberto Soldic at ONE on Prime Video 5, which can be watched for free by Amazon Prime subscribers in North America and Canada. Soldic is a pressure striker who breaks down his opponents, but the undefeated Russian grappler has the skills to wrestle his way to victory.

