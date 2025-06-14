“My focus right now is saving” - Jaosuayai reveals what he’ll do to $50,000 bonus after statement KO of Nakrob

23-year-old Muay Thai phenom Jaosuayai Mor Krungthepthonburi of Thailand turned in one of his most electric performances to date last weekend.

The Sor Dechapan representative turned in a shocking first-round knockout of highly regarded no.5-ranked ONE flyweight Muay Thai contender Nakrob Fairtex in the main event of ONE Fight Night 32: Nakrob vs. Jaosuayai on Prime Video.

But not only did he register the emphatic finish, Jaosuayai also booked a US$50,000 performance bonus from none other than ONE Championship chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong himself.

Speaking to veteran ONE broadcast analyst Mitch 'The Dragon' Chilson in the ring following his fight, Jaosuayai was over the moon and didn't really know at that moment what exactly he would do with the bonus money.

The 23-year-old told the audience:

"My focus right now is saving. I really want to, you know, just have my savings account reach maybe a million, and then I'll think about it. I will think about what I will do with that."

ONE Fight Night 32: Nakrob vs. Jaosuayai on Prime Video went down live from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Saturday, June 7. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action via replay on-demand with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Jaosuayai Mor Krungthepthonburi says game plan was executed to a tee: "I feel incredible"

Jaosuayai Mor Krungthepthonburi may have made his victory over Thai compatriot Nakrob Fairtex in the main event of ONE Fight Night 32: Nakrob vs. Jaosuayai on Prime Video look easy.

It was anything but.

Jaosuayai says he and his team practiced their game plan extensively prior to entering the ring, and everything went very smoothly.

He told Nick Atkin of Bangkok Post:

"I feel incredible. It [went] right according to the game plan. We predicted that he would come and walk in, and everything was as we were planning. So, I saw the opening right in the first round, and I went for it."

