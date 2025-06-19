“My goal and my ambition” - Aliff says fighting a living legend like Prajanchai an absolute honor

21-year-old Malaysian-Thai superstar Aliff Sor Dechapan is coming off arguably the most significant victory of his young career, when he defeated tough Moroccan Elmehdi El Jamari last week.
The two met at ONE Fight Night 32: Nakrob vs. Jaosuayai on Prime Video, where the 21-year-old phenom put together an impressive performance to win by three-round unanimous decision in a close fight.
After the contest, Aliff was faced off with none other than two-sport king Prajanchai PK Saenchai, signifying that a shot at the ONE strawweight Muay Thai world title may be up next for the Sor Dechapan athlete.
Speaking to veteran MMA reporter Nick Atkin of Bangkok Post in a post-fight interview, Aliff shared his thoughts on Prajanchai and their potential matchup.
The Malaysian-Thai fighter said:
"I really like fighting with someone who's really good and a really great fighter. It’s my goal and my ambition. And I’m just more motivated to fight and train. I really want to fight with him, and it’ll be an honor to fight him."
Needless to say, fans would love to see a battle between the young up-and-coming lion versus the grizzled veteran.
ONE Fight Night 32: Nakrob vs. Jaosuayai on Prime Video was held at the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, last Saturday, June 7th. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action via replay on-demand with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.
Aliff Sor Dechapan itching to return to action sooner rather than later: "I think maybe September"
21-year-old phenom Aliff Sor Dechapan wants to get right back in there and do what he does best. He's looking at spending extensive time in training before returning to the ring to pick up where he left off.
He told Nick Atkin:
"I think maybe September because I really want to train really hard and I want a minimum of two months of training in order to prepare to face him [Prajanchai]."
