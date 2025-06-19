“My goal and my ambition” - Aliff says fighting a living legend like Prajanchai an absolute honor

21-year-old Malaysian-Thai superstar Aliff Sor Dechapan is coming off arguably the most significant victory of his young career, when he defeated tough Moroccan Elmehdi El Jamari last week.

Ad

The two met at ONE Fight Night 32: Nakrob vs. Jaosuayai on Prime Video, where the 21-year-old phenom put together an impressive performance to win by three-round unanimous decision in a close fight.

After the contest, Aliff was faced off with none other than two-sport king Prajanchai PK Saenchai, signifying that a shot at the ONE strawweight Muay Thai world title may be up next for the Sor Dechapan athlete.

Speaking to veteran MMA reporter Nick Atkin of Bangkok Post in a post-fight interview, Aliff shared his thoughts on Prajanchai and their potential matchup.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

The Malaysian-Thai fighter said:

"I really like fighting with someone who's really good and a really great fighter. It’s my goal and my ambition. And I’m just more motivated to fight and train. I really want to fight with him, and it’ll be an honor to fight him."

Needless to say, fans would love to see a battle between the young up-and-coming lion versus the grizzled veteran.

Ad

ONE Fight Night 32: Nakrob vs. Jaosuayai on Prime Video was held at the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, last Saturday, June 7th. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action via replay on-demand with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Aliff Sor Dechapan itching to return to action sooner rather than later: "I think maybe September"

21-year-old phenom Aliff Sor Dechapan wants to get right back in there and do what he does best. He's looking at spending extensive time in training before returning to the ring to pick up where he left off.

Ad

He told Nick Atkin:

"I think maybe September because I really want to train really hard and I want a minimum of two months of training in order to prepare to face him [Prajanchai]."

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Aliff Sor Dechapan's next fight.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dan Paulo Errazo Dan is an MMA writer with 10+ years of overall experience. Before his ongoing tenure at Sportskeeda, Dan got the opportunity to be at the forefront of the sport by contributing to ONE Championship and Fight Game Asia. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.



Dan’s connection to MMA started during the early days of the UFC and ONE Championship. He previously practiced boxing and ranks Demetrious Johnson, Anderson Silva, Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, and Fedor Emelianenko as the top five MMA fighters of all time.



He has covered several events onsite and on the ground for ONE Championship and hopes to continue doing so. He ensures that he churns out accurate articles by citing only legitimate sources and getting firsthand accounts through exclusive interviews whenever required.



Dan feels MMA fighter pay seems like an issue because it often gets compared to what fighters earn in boxing but that MMA will eventually catch up in the future.



His other interests include soccer and video games. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.